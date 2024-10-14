Nature Conservation Festival comes to life in Shanghai

The 10th Shanghai International Nature Conservation Festival is set to start on Saturday with a variety of environmental protection and science popularization activities.

As a highlight of the festival, the Celebrity Lecture will be held on Saturday, gathering experts from home and abroad to share valuable experiences and insight on nature conservation with the public.

Thirty-nine Shanghai environmental education bases and 90 Shanghai environmental protection facilities will be open to the public during Nature Conservation Week.

The "Our Ocean, Our Island" series of science popularization activities will take the public to the coastal wetlands of Chongming Island, where marine ecologists will share interesting stories about the importance of protecting biodiversity.