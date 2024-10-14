﻿
Nature Conservation Festival comes to life in Shanghai

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:41 UTC+8, 2024-10-14       0
The public will have opportunities to learn more about the importance of protecting biodiversity and check out a photography exhibition of wild birds from around the world.
Ti Gong

A poster for the 10th Shanghai International Nature Conservation Festival.

The 10th Shanghai International Nature Conservation Festival is set to start on Saturday with a variety of environmental protection and science popularization activities.

As a highlight of the festival, the Celebrity Lecture will be held on Saturday, gathering experts from home and abroad to share valuable experiences and insight on nature conservation with the public.

Thirty-nine Shanghai environmental education bases and 90 Shanghai environmental protection facilities will be open to the public during Nature Conservation Week.

The "Our Ocean, Our Island" series of science popularization activities will take the public to the coastal wetlands of Chongming Island, where marine ecologists will share interesting stories about the importance of protecting biodiversity.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A press conference is held on Monday.

At Chenshan Botanical Garden, the "Forests in the City" documentary will be released. A series of science popularization activities will take place at botanical gardens, forest parks, and nature reserves across the city.

The photography exhibition themed "Bird Fun around Us" invites the public to submit photos. About 100 pictures of wild birds from around the world will be displayed at Grand Neobay Library in Minhang District between Saturday and October 25.

During the event, a series of award-winning science films on China's rare species will be screened for free at communities and schools in the city, helping people lear about the country's rare and endangered animals in their natural habitats.

Source: SHINE
