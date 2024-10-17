﻿
News / Metro

China toy association opens major trade shows in Shanghai

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:21 UTC+8, 2024-10-17       0
China's annual children and toy expo began in Shanghai on Thursday, attracting global toy manufacturers and traders.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:21 UTC+8, 2024-10-17       0
China toy association opens major trade shows in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Foreign buyers check the latest products at the China Toy (Kids, Licensing and Preschool) Expos.

China's annual children and toy expo began in Shanghai on Thursday, attracting global toy manufacturers and traders.

The nation's licensing and preschool expos are also being held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area through Friday.

The events, hosted by the China Toy & Juvenile Products Association, mark the launch of the annual Shanghai International Innovation and Quality Life Festival, which runs through the end of October. The festival aims to boost consumption and meet the rising demand for baby and maternal products.

The exhibitions attracted 2,506 exhibitors from 36 countries and regions and over 5,200 brands, showcasing the latest trends in toys, licensing, and juvenile products.

This year's exhibitions highlight the technological advancements and global competitiveness of China's toy and baby products industry.

Liang Mei, president of the association, said that China has long led the world in both production and exports in the sector.

The events will include over 260 forums and seminars, where industry professionals will discuss the future of manufacturing, IP integration, and new consumption trends, Liang said.

China toy association opens major trade shows in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Foreign buyers check the latest products at the China Toy (Kids, Licensing and Preschool) Expos.

A major theme is the blending of IP with consumer products, offering enhanced services and cultural experiences for buyers.

Prominent brands, such as Disney, LEGO, Mattel, and China's Palace Museum, are among the leading exhibitors. The event also features international participation from Japan, South Korea, and Europe.

The exhibitions will showcase cutting-edge designs and products, including new toys, child-friendly items, and educational products, along with some next-generation products for the upcoming Double 11 shopping festival and Christmas season.

Regional manufacturing hubs from across China are showcasing the strengths of China's industrial clusters, particularly in the toy and baby product industries.

The Shanghai International Innovation and Quality Life Festival, part of the Shanghai Summer consumer season, links major shopping centers with well-known global IPs, including Hello Kitty, One Piece, and the Peppa Pig franchise.

The festival aims to blend cultural creativity with real-world consumer experiences. Through flash sales, pop-up events, and cultural exhibitions, the festival encourages the integration of IP with retail, boosting consumer interest, according to the organizers.

China toy association opens major trade shows in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Foreign buyers check the latest products at the China Toy (Kids, Licensing and Preschool) Expos.

If you go:

Events: China Toy (Kids, Licensing and Preschool) Expos

Dates: Through October 18

Site: Shanghai New International Expo Center

Address: 2345 Longyang Road

Admission: Free

China toy association opens major trade shows in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Foreign buyers check the latest products at the China Toy (Kids, Licensing and Preschool) Expos.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Pudong New Area
Pudong
Mattel
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     