China toy association opens major trade shows in Shanghai

China's annual children and toy expo began in Shanghai on Thursday, attracting global toy manufacturers and traders.

The nation's licensing and preschool expos are also being held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area through Friday.

The events, hosted by the China Toy & Juvenile Products Association, mark the launch of the annual Shanghai International Innovation and Quality Life Festival, which runs through the end of October. The festival aims to boost consumption and meet the rising demand for baby and maternal products.

The exhibitions attracted 2,506 exhibitors from 36 countries and regions and over 5,200 brands, showcasing the latest trends in toys, licensing, and juvenile products.

This year's exhibitions highlight the technological advancements and global competitiveness of China's toy and baby products industry.

Liang Mei, president of the association, said that China has long led the world in both production and exports in the sector.

The events will include over 260 forums and seminars, where industry professionals will discuss the future of manufacturing, IP integration, and new consumption trends, Liang said.