China toy association opens major trade shows in Shanghai
China's annual children and toy expo began in Shanghai on Thursday, attracting global toy manufacturers and traders.
The nation's licensing and preschool expos are also being held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area through Friday.
The events, hosted by the China Toy & Juvenile Products Association, mark the launch of the annual Shanghai International Innovation and Quality Life Festival, which runs through the end of October. The festival aims to boost consumption and meet the rising demand for baby and maternal products.
The exhibitions attracted 2,506 exhibitors from 36 countries and regions and over 5,200 brands, showcasing the latest trends in toys, licensing, and juvenile products.
This year's exhibitions highlight the technological advancements and global competitiveness of China's toy and baby products industry.
Liang Mei, president of the association, said that China has long led the world in both production and exports in the sector.
The events will include over 260 forums and seminars, where industry professionals will discuss the future of manufacturing, IP integration, and new consumption trends, Liang said.
A major theme is the blending of IP with consumer products, offering enhanced services and cultural experiences for buyers.
Prominent brands, such as Disney, LEGO, Mattel, and China's Palace Museum, are among the leading exhibitors. The event also features international participation from Japan, South Korea, and Europe.
The exhibitions will showcase cutting-edge designs and products, including new toys, child-friendly items, and educational products, along with some next-generation products for the upcoming Double 11 shopping festival and Christmas season.
Regional manufacturing hubs from across China are showcasing the strengths of China's industrial clusters, particularly in the toy and baby product industries.
The Shanghai International Innovation and Quality Life Festival, part of the Shanghai Summer consumer season, links major shopping centers with well-known global IPs, including Hello Kitty, One Piece, and the Peppa Pig franchise.
The festival aims to blend cultural creativity with real-world consumer experiences. Through flash sales, pop-up events, and cultural exhibitions, the festival encourages the integration of IP with retail, boosting consumer interest, according to the organizers.
If you go:
Events: China Toy (Kids, Licensing and Preschool) Expos
Dates: Through October 18
Site: Shanghai New International Expo Center
Address: 2345 Longyang Road
Admission: Free