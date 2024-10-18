The 'Iron Throne,' free coffee, and extreme sports at FISE

Visitors to the 2024 FISE World Series at the West Bund can enjoy a unique experience: sitting on the iconic "Iron Throne" and sipping free Bear Claw coffee while watching the extreme sports competitions.

At the Yoozoo booth visitors can sit on a replica of the throne from "Game of Thrones" and interact with cosplayers.

As an official FISE sponsor, Yoozoo is offering over 10,000 game-themed gifts and 3,000 free cups of Bear Claw coffee. These can be earned by completing on-site tasks.

Bear Claw coffee is a renowned Shanghai brand known for its quality and its commitment to social responsibility. It is produced by visually impaired individuals.

The FISE event features 560 athletes from 39 countries competing in six disciplines. The first two days are dedicated to training and qualifying rounds, while the finals take place from Friday to Sunday.

Featured events include BMX freestyle park, flatland BMX, street skateboarding, inline skating, breaking, and scooter street competitions.