Shanghai actors promote sustainable lifestyles

The annual Shanghai International Nature Conservation Festival has opened in Minhang District, featuring a variety of environmental protection and science educational activities.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

About 100 photos of wild birds from around the world are on display at the Grand Neobay Library in Minhang.

The annual Shanghai International Nature Conservation Festival opened on Saturday in Minhang District, featuring a variety of environmental protection and science educational activities.

In a tradition of the festival, Chinese actors Hu Ge and Chen Long were appointed as "Green Action Takers." They will promote sustainable lifestyles to the public.

They sent out a "green low-carbon action initiative," advocating for water and power conservation, green consumption, waste sorting and disposal, and resource recycling.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the festival. Over the decade, it has become a significant science popularization activity with global influence and wide citizen participation.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The 10th Shanghai International Nature Conservation Festival is launched on Saturday.

It has attracted leading global experts and active participation from all sectors of society, with an accumulated attendees of more than 100 million both online and offline, enhancing the public's awareness of protecting the ecological environment and practising green living, the organizers said.

"Everyone is a part of nature, and our choices and actions have a profound impact on it," said Xu Yiming, a student of Jiading Qiliang Middle School. "I will continue to take action to protect the natural environment we rely on and I call on more adolescents to participate in activities to contribute to this cause."

At this year's festival, running through October 25, thirty nine Shanghai environmental education bases and 90 Shanghai environmental protection facilities will be open to the public.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A participant shares stories of insects in Shanghai during the opening ceremony.

The "Our Ocean, Our Island" series of science popularization activities will take the public to the coastal wetlands of Chongming Island, where marine ecologists will share stories about the importance of protecting biodiversity.

About 100 photos of wild birds from around the world are on display at Grand Neobay Library in Minhang between Saturday and October 25.

During the event, a series of award-winning science films on China's rare species will be screened at communities and schools in the city, helping people learn about the country's rare and endangered animals in their natural habitats.

