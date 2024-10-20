Huangpu hosts cultural events for young freelancers

Huangpu District launched the 3rd China ICHIC Conference over the weekend to showcase the talents of freelancers while promoting traditional Chinese culture.

Ti Gong

Huangpu District launched the 3rd China ICHIC Conference over the weekend to showcase the talents of freelancers while promoting traditional Chinese culture.

The event, running through October 24, aims to provide a platform for local young freelancers. The main attraction is a cultural exhibition at the Golden Plaza of Yuyuan Garden Malls.

The exhibition includes artwork displays and interactive activities. It features various art forms such as animation, painting, design, calligraphy, photography, and traditional crafts, all created by local young freelancers.

Organizers said the exhibition and the conference are expected to help the public understand the lives and trends of young freelancers.

Activities include live performances, interactive zones, and a showcase of innovative stories from freelancers in fields like music therapy and sports.

The exhibition will regularly stage performances such as musicians playing traditional instruments, break-dances, and magic shows.

Ti Gong

If you go: Duration: Through October 24

Location: Golden Plaza, Yuyuan Garden Nearest Subway: Metro Line 10, Yuyuan Garden Station, Exit No. 3 Admission: Free