International photo festival in the frame

The 2024 Shanghai International Photography Festival opened on Friday.

The event, held at the Shanghai Fashion Center at the Yangpu Riverside, showcases more than 1,300 photographs from artists around the world.

The festival also includes panels, photography talks, public lectures, and a photo market.

Exhibits feature diverse photography techniques and themes, highlighting Shanghai's urban culture, social landscapes, and personal stories within city life.

Organizers said the festival honors Shanghai's cultural legacy as a birthplace of Chinese photography.

The event provides visitors an insight into modern photography trends, emphasizing urban stories and contemporary issues in various media, including digital innovation and multimedia presentations.

The festival will run until November 23, with weekday hours from 11am to 5pm and weekend hours from 10am to 5pm.