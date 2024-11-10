﻿
News / Metro

International photo festival in the frame

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:25 UTC+8, 2024-11-10       0
The 2024 Shanghai International Photography Festival opened on Friday.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:25 UTC+8, 2024-11-10       0
International photo festival in the frame
Ti Gong

Foreign visitors pose with photos at the art exhibition.

The 2024 Shanghai International Photography Festival opened on Friday.

The event, held at the Shanghai Fashion Center at the Yangpu Riverside, showcases more than 1,300 photographs from artists around the world.

The festival also includes panels, photography talks, public lectures, and a photo market.

Exhibits feature diverse photography techniques and themes, highlighting Shanghai's urban culture, social landscapes, and personal stories within city life.

Organizers said the festival honors Shanghai's cultural legacy as a birthplace of Chinese photography.

The event provides visitors an insight into modern photography trends, emphasizing urban stories and contemporary issues in various media, including digital innovation and multimedia presentations.

The festival will run until November 23, with weekday hours from 11am to 5pm and weekend hours from 10am to 5pm.

International photo festival in the frame
Ti Gong

The exhibition attracts a larger number of visitors to the Shanghai Fashion Center.

International photo festival in the frame
Ti Gong

A visitor takes photos of some exhibits.

If you go:

Event: 17th Shanghai International Photography Art Exhibition

Duration: Through November 23

Admission: Free

Venue: Shanghai Fashion Center, Building 3 and 8

上海国际时尚中心

Address: 2866 Yangshupu Road

Hours: Weekdays 11am – 5pm, Weekends 10am – 5pm

Registration: Online reservation is required through the Shanghai Photographers Association WeChat account (spac_photo)

International photo festival in the frame
Ti Gong

The exhibition attracts a larger number of visitors to the Shanghai Fashion Center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Yangpu
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     