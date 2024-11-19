New exhibition highlights ancient Mountain Resort's royal treasures

An exhibition in Shanghai's suburban Fengxian District is offering a rare opportunity to explore the Qing Dynasty's (1644-1911) royal summer resort and its cultural significance.

The Fengxian Museum, in collaboration with the Chengde Mountain Resort Museum, on Monday launched the special exhibition about the Mountain Resort and its outlying temples.

The Chengde Mountain Resort, established by Emperor Kangxi in the early 18th century, served as a royal retreat and a political center.

Construction of the complex began in 1703 and continued until 1792 under Emperor Qianlong. The resort became a hub for imperial affairs, hosting diplomatic meetings and military discussions while also providing a place for leisure and rest.