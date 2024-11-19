﻿
New exhibition highlights ancient Mountain Resort's royal treasures

An exhibition in Shanghai's suburban Fengxian District is offering a rare opportunity to explore the Qing Dynasty's (1644-1911) royal summer resort and its cultural significance.
Ti Gong

Visitors take a photo of an ancient vase at the exhibition.

An exhibition in Shanghai's suburban Fengxian District is offering a rare opportunity to explore the Qing Dynasty's (1644-1911) royal summer resort and its cultural significance.

The Fengxian Museum, in collaboration with the Chengde Mountain Resort Museum, on Monday launched the special exhibition about the Mountain Resort and its outlying temples.

The Chengde Mountain Resort, established by Emperor Kangxi in the early 18th century, served as a royal retreat and a political center.

Construction of the complex began in 1703 and continued until 1792 under Emperor Qianlong. The resort became a hub for imperial affairs, hosting diplomatic meetings and military discussions while also providing a place for leisure and rest.

Ti Gong

The exhibition features 131 artifacts, including exquisite porcelain, calligraphy, and religious objects.

Around the Summer Resort, a dozen Buddhist temples were built between 1713 and 1780. These temples showcased a blend of religious and architectural styles from across the dynasty.

The exhibition features 131 rare artifacts, including exquisite porcelain, calligraphy and religious objects.

Highlights include a Qianlong-era vase, enamel incense burners, and a gold-plated British clock. Many of the pieces on display have rarely been seen by the public and offer a glimpse into the imperial court's grandeur.

"The exhibition has been in the works since last year. Our aim is for visitors to not only appreciate the beauty of the artifacts but also to gain a deeper understanding of the Mountain Resort's historical importance," said Zhang Xuesong, curator of the Fengxian Museum.

Ti Gong

An imperial jade seal of the Mountain Resort

If you go:

Exhibition: Special Exhibition of Palace Treasures from the Mountain Resort and its Outlying Temples

Admission: Free (no reservation required)

Duration: Through February 28, 2025

Site: Fengxian Museum

Address: 333 Hupan Road

Ti Gong

Many of the pieces on display have rarely been seen by the public and offer a glimpse into the imperial court's grandeur.

﻿
﻿
