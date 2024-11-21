Academic festival focuses on art, technology and urban renewal
Shanghai has launched its annual academic festival to explore the intersection of technology, art, and urban culture forums, exhibitions and workshops.
The Shanghai Sci-Tech, Art and City Academic Festival, hosted by the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts of Shanghai University, is being held at the Shanghai Library East Branch.
The festival includes lectures, workshops and business collaborations, focusing on integrating digital technology with traditional art forms.
According to the academy, the festival aims to offer insights into new trends in visual arts and foster creative solutions for Shanghai's urban development.
In partnership with the Shanghai International Arts Festival, the opening forum focused on "New Artistic Trends in the Fusion of Digital Technology and Traditional Culture."
Experts from Asia, Europe, and Africa discussed topics such as AI (artificial intelligence) art, intangible cultural heritage, and contemporary visual art.
René Alicia Smith from South Africa's University of Johannesburg, for instance, emphasized the role of local cultural practices in driving innovation.
A panel discussion featured museum directors and curators examining how AI and immersive technologies are transforming museums and the cultural industry.
Speakers highlighted the potential for these technologies to enhance audience engagement and industry sustainability.
The festival also offers hands-on learning opportunities, such as workshops on fashion and animation techniques.
The sessions, held in the university's new digital art lab, feature guidance from industry professionals and international experts.
Students from various universities, including London Arts University and Donghua University, are participating.
The festival serves as a platform for advancing Shanghai's vision as a global cultural and innovation hub, the academy said. It emphasizes the importance of combining technology and art to enrich urban culture and build creative industries.