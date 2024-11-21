Academic festival focuses on art, technology and urban renewal

Shanghai has launched its annual academic festival to explore the intersection of technology, art, and urban culture forums, exhibitions and workshops.

The Shanghai Sci-Tech, Art and City Academic Festival, hosted by the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts of Shanghai University, is being held at the Shanghai Library East Branch.

The festival includes lectures, workshops and business collaborations, focusing on integrating digital technology with traditional art forms.

According to the academy, the festival aims to offer insights into new trends in visual arts and foster creative solutions for Shanghai's urban development.

In partnership with the Shanghai International Arts Festival, the opening forum focused on "New Artistic Trends in the Fusion of Digital Technology and Traditional Culture."