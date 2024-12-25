﻿
Airport Link Line scheduled to open on Friday

The 68.6-kilometer line connects the transport hubs of Hongqiao International Airport and Pudong International Airport, with travel time of around 40 minutes between destinations.
The Airport Link Line of Shanghai Suburban Railway is scheduled to open to public on Friday, Shanghai Shentong Metro Group announced on Wednesday.

The 68.6-kilometer line connects Hongqiao International Airport and Pudong International Airport, with a travel time of around 40 minutes.

The section currently ready for operation runs for 59 kilometers between Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2 Station and Pudong Airport Terminals 1&2 Station, consisting of seven stations, including five underground stations and two on-ground stations.

On launch, trains will run at approximately 15-minute intervals.

The transfer passageway is near Exit 4 of Zhongchun Road Station on Line 9.

During the initial phase, the line will operate from 6am to 10:39pm, said Xu Ganfeng, Party secretary and executive director of Shanghai Suburban Railway Company.

"The first trains from both Hongqiao Terminal 2 Station and Pudong Terminal 1 & 2 Station will depart at 6am, and the last trains will depart at 10pm," Xu said.

Currently, the Airport Link Line only allows for in-fare zone transfers with Metro Line 9 at Zhongchun Road Station.

The transfer passageway is located near Exit 4 of Zhongchun Road Station on Line 9. Transfer time is around five minutes.

Shanghai' s Metro network map.

Visitors are advised to take Line 11 when traveling to the Disneyland Resort.

Passengers should be aware that Shanghai International Resort Station on the Airport Link Line is about 2.5 kilometers from Disneyland Resort if leaving from the Airport Link Line.

If passengers have already boarded the Airport Link Line, they can leave from Exit 3 of Shanghai International Resort Station and transfer to Pudong Bus Line 50, getting off at the Toy Story Hotel stop, or transfer to Pudong Bus Line 70, getting off at the Shendi Road W. stop, to reach the Disneyland Resort.

A ticket machine at Zhongchun Road Station.

All stations along the line are equipped with toilets and blind pathways. In particular, barrier-free facilities are available at all stations on the line, making it convenient for passengers with special needs to travel smoothly.

Baby-caring rooms are available at Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2 Station, Shanghai International Resort Station, and Pudong Airport Terminal 1 & 2 Station.

With the opening of the line, the total operating mileage of Shanghai's Metro network will increase to 896 kilometers, with 21 lines and 517 stations.

Tickets are 4 yuan (55 US cents) -26yuan for riding along the line.

For more information, click: Ticket for airport link line costs 4-26 yuan and New Airport Link Line counts down to opening

