New Year's Eve set to be smooth and joyful

Shanghai is gearing up for a grand celebration of the New Year — with a series of measures in place to ensure a safe and happy time.
Shanghai is gearing up for a grand celebration of the New Year — with a series of traffic restrictions, temporary metro station closures and extended public transportation services in place to ensure a safe and happy time.

Here's everything you need to know to navigate the city safely and efficiently during this festive time.

Traffic restrictions for New Year's Eve

Starting 8pm on December 31, Shanghai will implement temporary traffic controls in a key area of the city to ensure safety during major events and celebrations. The restricted zone will extend from the intersection of Waibaidu Bridge and North Suzhou Road to the Huangpu River, covering streets like North Suzhou Road, Xizang Road M., Beijing Road W. and others in the surrounding area.

From December 31 at 8pm until January 1 at 1am, no vehicles will be allowed to pass through these streets, including major thoroughfares leading to the Bund and the iconic skyline of Lujiazui.

However, emergency vehicles such as police, fire trucks, ambulances and repair vehicles will be allowed to enter the restricted zone.

In addition, the Jiangxi Road exit of the Yan'an Elevated Road South will be temporarily closed, though vehicles traveling to the Bund Tunnel will still be allowed to pass. Police will adjust the timing and boundaries of the traffic control as needed based on real-time conditions.

Metro Changes: Two stations to be temporarily closed, six lines extended

Shanghai Metro is also adjusting its services to meet the demand of increased passenger traffic during the holiday period.

To accommodate the large crowds expected around popular destinations, several metro lines will extend their operating hours: Lines 1, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 13 will continue running late into 12am on December 31.

However, starting at 8pm on December 31, East Nanjing Road Station (Lines 2 and 10) and Yuyuan Garden Station (Line 14) will be temporarily closed. Passengers will not be able to board or alight at these stations, and all station entrances and exits will be sealed.

While Yuyuan Garden Station on Line 14 will be closed, Yuyuan Garden Station on Line 10 will remain operational. Please plan accordingly if you're headed to popular destinations in the area.

Bus route adjustments

In addition to metro changes, 67 bus routes will be rerouted due to the traffic control measures. These include buses like the 01, 11, 17, 18, 37 and others. Passengers should pay close attention to the signs at bus stops and announcements on buses for updated route information.

To further alleviate congestion, four temporary bus collection points will be set up along the Bund area to accommodate additional passengers after the traffic restrictions are lifted.

These points, including Henan Road M. Station, Nanpu Bridge Hub, and Xinkaihe Hub, will house an additional 30 buses to assist in dispersing crowds.

Enhanced cityscape lighting for New Year's Eve

As part of the city's celebrations, Shanghai's landscape lighting will operate in "Major Event Mode" from December 31, 2024 to January 1, 2025.

The lighting will illuminate the city's iconic areas, including the Bund, North Bund and Lujiazui.

From 6pm on December 31 to 12:15am on January 1, and from 6pm to 11pm on January 1, the core areas of the Bund and Lujiazui will be treated to stunning light displays.

Important landmarks along the Suzhou Creek and Shanghai's key commercial districts will also shine brightly from 6pm to 10:30pm on both days.

While the lighting will create a festive atmosphere, there will be no Huangpu River-themed light show or midnight countdown at these locations.

Key buildings such as the Shanghai Tower, Jin Mao Tower, and Oriental Pearl TV Tower will display themed New Year's videos.

Imaginechina

Lujiazui will have a stunning light display.

Plan ahead for a smooth New Year's celebration

Shanghai is pulling out all the stops to ensure a safe and festive experience for everyone this New Year's Eve.

Whether you're heading to a celebration on the Bund, exploring the city's vibrant nightlife, or simply enjoying the scenic lights, make sure to check for any changes to transportation and traffic routes in advance.

Stay updated on transportation information via the Shanghai Metro app or official news sources.

Arrive early if you plan to attend any events in restricted areas to avoid disruptions due to the temporary closures.

Follow traffic control guidelines and ensure you are aware of the bus reroutes.

With careful planning, your New Year's Eve in Shanghai can be a smooth and joyful experience as the city rings in 2025.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
