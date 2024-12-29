Yangtze River Delta welcomes 'Super Ring' high-speed rail line

The groundbreaking route will connect key cities such as Shanghai, Suzhou, Nanjing, and Hangzhou, offering an ultra-fast and convenient way to explore this vibrant region.

As the new year is around the corner, the Yangtze River Delta welcomes an exciting new addition to its transport network — the "Super Ring" high-speed rail line. Starting January 5, 2025, this groundbreaking circular route will connect key cities such as Shanghai, Suzhou, Nanjing, and Hangzhou, offering an ultra-fast and convenient way to explore this vibrant region.

Ke Jiayun / Imaginechina

Imagine a rail line that forms a giant loop, spanning 1,320 kilometers and offering speeds of up to 350 kilometers per hour. With travel times of just 8.4 hours to complete the full loop, you'll have plenty of time to relax, enjoy the scenic views or even binge-watch your favorite series. Whether you're commuting, planning a weekend getaway, or embarking on a holiday adventure, the "Super Ring" is the perfect way to travel.

Top Destinations Along the Super Ring Route Suzhou



Known for its exquisite classical gardens and tranquil canals, Suzhou is a destination where time seems to slow down. Explore the Humble Administrator's Garden, take a boat ride along the city's picturesque waterways, and enjoy the serene beauty of this UNESCO World Heritage city.

Imaginechina

Nanjing Step into the rich history of Nanjing, the ancient capital of six dynasties. Visit the iconic Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum, stroll along the ancient city walls, or immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere of the Confucius Temple market area. Nanjing is a place where history and culture come to life.

Imaginechina

Hangzhou Famous for its breathtaking West Lake, Hangzhou offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and urban sophistication. Cycle around the serene lake, sip on traditional Longjing tea in one of the many teahouses, and discover the charming streets of Hefang Street for a taste of local culture.

Imaginechina

Mount Huangshan For those who love nature, a trip to Mount Huangshan is a must. With its stunning mountain views, ancient pine trees, and the famous "sea of clouds," Mount Huangshan is one of China's most celebrated natural landmarks. It's the perfect destination for an unforgettable adventure in the great outdoors.

Imaginechina

Qiandao Lake Nestled in Zhejiang Province, Qiandao Lake, or Thousand Island Lake, is a breathtaking destination famed for its pristine waters and scattered islands — literally thousands of them! Known as a paradise for nature lovers, the lake offers scenic cruises, lush hiking trails, and water sports. Beneath its tranquil surface lies the submerged ancient city of Shicheng, earning it the nickname "Atlantis of the East." Qiandao Lake is perfect for a serene getaway that combines natural beauty with a touch of mystery.



Imaginechina

Yangcheng Lake Located in Jiangsu Province, Yangcheng Lake is most famous for its delectable hairy crabs, a seasonal delicacy that draws foodies from all over China. But there's more to this lake than culinary delights. Surrounded by picturesque landscapes, charming villages and scenic walking paths, Yangcheng Lake offers a tranquil escape for those looking to explore its rich culture and enjoy a taste of its aquatic bounty.

Imaginechina

Wuxi Dubbed the "Pearl of Taihu Lake," Wuxi is a vibrant city blending modernity and tradition. Its crowning jewel is the Lingshan Grand Buddha, one of the tallest Buddha statues in the world. Visitors can also stroll through the picturesque gardens of Yuantouzhu (Turtle Head Isle) at the northwest side of Taihu Lake, or immerse themselves in local culture at the ancient Huishan Old Town. Wuxi is a delightful mix of natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Imaginechina

Changzhou Known for its innovative theme parks and cultural gems, Changzhou is a family-friendly destination in Jiangsu Province. Highlights include China Dinosaurs Park, a thrilling prehistoric-themed attraction, and Tianmu Lake, a serene retreat famous for its bamboo forests and tea plantations. Changzhou also offers a peek into its history at Tianning Temple, home to one of the tallest pagodas in the world.

Imaginechina

Zhenjiang Perched along the Yangtze River, Zhenjiang is a historic city with a storied past. Famous for its Zhenjiang vinegar, the city is a blend of culinary fame and cultural charm. Visit the ancient Jinshan Temple, set on a hill overlooking the river, or explore the poetic beauty of Beigu Hill, immortalized in Chinese literature. Zhenjiang is a hidden gem, perfect for history enthusiasts and food lovers alike.

Imaginechina

Travel Tips for Your Super Ring Journey Book Early: The Chinese New Year travel rush is just around the corner. Be sure to secure your tickets in advance to avoid last-minute stress.

Check Schedules: During the holiday season, train schedules may be adjusted. Always double-check departure times and any special services. Cultural Etiquette: Embrace the local customs and traditions to enrich your travel experience during the festive period.