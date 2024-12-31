News / Metro

Metro operator announces changes for New Year's Eve

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  18:47 UTC+8, 2024-12-31       0
Service hours to be extended on several lines while there will be temporary closures at some stations to ensure public safety on what will be one of the busiest nights of the year.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  18:47 UTC+8, 2024-12-31       0

To accommodate passenger demand during the New Year's Eve celebrations, Shanghai Metro has extended service hours and introduced temporary station closures in specific areas.

Metro operator announces changes for New Year's Eve
Li Yi / SHINE

Extended service hours

Several Metro lines will extend their operations until midnight:

Line 1: Between Xinzhuang and Fujin Road

Line 7: Between Qihua Road and Huamu Road

Line 8: Between Shiguang Road and Shendu Highway

Line 9: Between Sheshan and Yanggao Road M.

Line 10: Between Hongqiao Railway Station and Xinjiangwancheng Station

Line 13: Between Jinyun Road and Huapeng Road

Temporary station closures near The Bund

To ensure public safety and manage traffic flow near crowded areas such as The Bund, the following stations will temporarily close at 8pm:

Nanjing Road E. Station (Lines 2 and 10)

Yuyuan Station (Line 14)

During the closure, passengers will not be able to board or alight at these stations, and all entrances and exits will be sealed. Trains passing through these stations will not stop, and transfer services at these locations will be unavailable.

However, Yuyuan Garden Station on Line 10 will remain open, allowing passengers to access nearby destinations.

Plan ahead

Shanghai Metro reminds passengers to plan their trips accordingly:

Avoid closed stations and utilize alternative routes.

Check the Shanghai Metro app or station announcements for real-time updates.

Expect larger crowds at major commercial areas and prepare for potential delays.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Shanghai Metro
Hongqiao
Nanjing Road
The Bund
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     