Metro operator announces changes for New Year's Eve

To accommodate passenger demand during the New Year's Eve celebrations, Shanghai Metro has extended service hours and introduced temporary station closures in specific areas.

Several Metro lines will extend their operations until midnight:

Temporary station closures near The Bund

To ensure public safety and manage traffic flow near crowded areas such as The Bund, the following stations will temporarily close at 8pm:



Nanjing Road E. Station (Lines 2 and 10)

Yuyuan Station (Line 14)

During the closure, passengers will not be able to board or alight at these stations, and all entrances and exits will be sealed. Trains passing through these stations will not stop, and transfer services at these locations will be unavailable.

However, Yuyuan Garden Station on Line 10 will remain open, allowing passengers to access nearby destinations.