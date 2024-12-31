Metro operator announces changes for New Year's Eve
To accommodate passenger demand during the New Year's Eve celebrations, Shanghai Metro has extended service hours and introduced temporary station closures in specific areas.
Extended service hours
Several Metro lines will extend their operations until midnight:
Line 1: Between Xinzhuang and Fujin Road
Line 7: Between Qihua Road and Huamu Road
Line 8: Between Shiguang Road and Shendu Highway
Line 9: Between Sheshan and Yanggao Road M.
Line 10: Between Hongqiao Railway Station and Xinjiangwancheng Station
Line 13: Between Jinyun Road and Huapeng Road
Temporary station closures near The Bund
To ensure public safety and manage traffic flow near crowded areas such as The Bund, the following stations will temporarily close at 8pm:
Nanjing Road E. Station (Lines 2 and 10)
Yuyuan Station (Line 14)
During the closure, passengers will not be able to board or alight at these stations, and all entrances and exits will be sealed. Trains passing through these stations will not stop, and transfer services at these locations will be unavailable.
However, Yuyuan Garden Station on Line 10 will remain open, allowing passengers to access nearby destinations.
Plan ahead
Shanghai Metro reminds passengers to plan their trips accordingly:
Avoid closed stations and utilize alternative routes.
Check the Shanghai Metro app or station announcements for real-time updates.
Expect larger crowds at major commercial areas and prepare for potential delays.