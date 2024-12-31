﻿
News / Metro

Take a break and hop on a helicopter to Changshu

Shanghai and the city in Jiangsu Province are pioneering low-altitude helicopter routes, offering flights that take just 20 minutes as they play their part in this booming sector.
Tired of sitting in traffic dreaming of a quick escape from Shanghai? Well, dream no more!

Starting today (December 31), you can fly to Changshu, Jiangsu Province, in just 20 minutes. Yes, 20 minutes — enough time to sip an espresso, snap a selfie and wonder why you didn't try this sooner.

New air routes: Speed meets style

Shanghai ⇋ Changshu just got a major upgrade with three brand-new low-altitude helicopter routes. Here's what's on offer:

1. Hongqiao Airport ⇋ Changshu Economic Development Zone Direct Flight Center

Flight time: 20 minutes

Distance from the landing pad to Hongqiao Airport: A 1-minute walk.

Security check: Done in 3 minutes flat — faster than making a cup of instant coffee.

2. Hongqiao Airport ⇋ Hyatt Regency Changshu Kuncheng Lake

Flight time: 20 minutes

Arrival point: Directly at a luxurious hotel, because arriving in style is half the fun.

Arriving in style at the Hyatt Regency Changshu Kuncheng Lake is half the fun.

3. Pudong Xinkong Helicopter Xingye Flight Base ⇋ Changshu Economic Development Zone Direct Flight Center

Flight time: 30 minutes

Bonus: A 30-minute drive from Pudong Airport for seamless international connections.

Helicopters: The new Uber

This isn't your average ride. These routes feature Airbus H135 and Bell 505 helicopters. They're fast, safe, and oh-so-comfortable.

Capacity:

Hongqiao Airport ⇋ Changshu: Up to five passengers.

Pudong Xinkong Helicopter Xingye Flight Base ⇋ Changshu: Up to four passengers.

Experience: Low-altitude sightseeing with stunning views of Shanghai's cityscape and serene countryside. It's like your favorite postcard came to life.

Booking simplified

Ready to "catch a copter" and skip the grind? Here's how to book your sky-high adventure:

Download the " 看常熟 (See Changshu)" app.

Go to the "Government Services" section.

Look for the "Flight Booking" banner.

Select your route, click "Book," and boom — you're flying.

A high-flying future

This isn't just about convenience — it's about pioneering a new era of travel. In fact, 2024 was dubbed the "Year of the Low-Altitude Economy," with an ambitious goal of creating an industry worth trillions of yuan by 2030.

As a key player in this booming sector, cities across China are racing to build low-altitude passenger transport networks.

Starting in August, the Pudong Xinkong Helicopter Xingye Flight Base launched routes to Kunshan, Suzhou Industrial Park, Pinghu, Haining and Shaoxing, showing its growing influence in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Its route connecting Shanghai Pudong International Airport and the Kunshan Urban Terminal in Jiangsu is China's first interprovincial low-altitude passenger route.

The Yangtze River Delta Three-Year Action Plan (2024–2026) explicitly supports the growth of the low-altitude economy, emphasizing infrastructure development and the innovation of related technologies and products.

Meanwhile, Shanghai is leading the change with its High-Quality Low-Altitude Economy Development Plan (2024–2027), announced on August 16. This bold initiative aims to establish China's first interprovincial low-altitude cities and build a globally influential "Sky City" in the Yangtze River Delta.

Taking travel to new heights

With these new helicopter routes, it's at the forefront of a low-altitude economy that connects people, boosts tourism, and makes regional travel faster, more convenient and infinitely more exciting.

Imagine telling your friends: "Oh, I just took a helicopter to Changshu this weekend."

Forget the trains, skip the highways, and take to the skies. Whether you're traveling to Changshu for business, leisure, or just for the bragging rights, this is the travel upgrade you didn't know you needed.

So pack light, book your seat, and get ready to make helicopter travel your new go-to for 2025. No delays, no traffic — just pure flying fun.

