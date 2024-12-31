Take a break and hop on a helicopter to Changshu

Shanghai and the city in Jiangsu Province are pioneering low-altitude helicopter routes, offering flights that take just 20 minutes as they play their part in this booming sector.

Tired of sitting in traffic dreaming of a quick escape from Shanghai? Well, dream no more! Starting today (December 31), you can fly to Changshu, Jiangsu Province, in just 20 minutes. Yes, 20 minutes — enough time to sip an espresso, snap a selfie and wonder why you didn't try this sooner.

New air routes: Speed meets style Shanghai ⇋ Changshu just got a major upgrade with three brand-new low-altitude helicopter routes. Here's what's on offer:

1. Hongqiao Airport ⇋ Changshu Economic Development Zone Direct Flight Center Flight time: 20 minutes Distance from the landing pad to Hongqiao Airport: A 1-minute walk. Security check: Done in 3 minutes flat — faster than making a cup of instant coffee.

2. Hongqiao Airport ⇋ Hyatt Regency Changshu Kuncheng Lake Flight time: 20 minutes Arrival point: Directly at a luxurious hotel, because arriving in style is half the fun.

3. Pudong Xinkong Helicopter Xingye Flight Base ⇋ Changshu Economic Development Zone Direct Flight Center Flight time: 30 minutes Bonus: A 30-minute drive from Pudong Airport for seamless international connections.

Helicopters: The new Uber This isn't your average ride. These routes feature Airbus H135 and Bell 505 helicopters. They're fast, safe, and oh-so-comfortable.

Capacity: Hongqiao Airport ⇋ Changshu: Up to five passengers. Pudong Xinkong Helicopter Xingye Flight Base ⇋ Changshu: Up to four passengers. Experience: Low-altitude sightseeing with stunning views of Shanghai's cityscape and serene countryside. It's like your favorite postcard came to life.

Booking simplified Ready to "catch a copter" and skip the grind? Here's how to book your sky-high adventure:

Download the " 看常熟 (See Changshu)" app. Go to the "Government Services" section. Look for the "Flight Booking" banner. Select your route, click "Book," and boom — you're flying.

A high-flying future This isn't just about convenience — it's about pioneering a new era of travel. In fact, 2024 was dubbed the "Year of the Low-Altitude Economy," with an ambitious goal of creating an industry worth trillions of yuan by 2030. As a key player in this booming sector, cities across China are racing to build low-altitude passenger transport networks. Starting in August, the Pudong Xinkong Helicopter Xingye Flight Base launched routes to Kunshan, Suzhou Industrial Park, Pinghu, Haining and Shaoxing, showing its growing influence in the Yangtze River Delta region. Its route connecting Shanghai Pudong International Airport and the Kunshan Urban Terminal in Jiangsu is China's first interprovincial low-altitude passenger route.

The Yangtze River Delta Three-Year Action Plan (2024–2026) explicitly supports the growth of the low-altitude economy, emphasizing infrastructure development and the innovation of related technologies and products. Meanwhile, Shanghai is leading the change with its High-Quality Low-Altitude Economy Development Plan (2024–2027), announced on August 16. This bold initiative aims to establish China's first interprovincial low-altitude cities and build a globally influential "Sky City" in the Yangtze River Delta.