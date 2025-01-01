News / Metro

Snow resort announces temporary closure of skiing areas

  21:12 UTC+8, 2025-01-01       0
Shanghai L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort, the world's largest indoor ski facility, says the closures between January 9 and 19 are to allow equipment maintenance and upgrades.
Ti Gong

Skiing areas at the resort in Lingang are to be closed temporarily for equipment maintenance and upgrades.



The skiing area at the Shanghai L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort in the coastal Lingang area, the world's largest indoor ski facility, will be closed to the public between January 9 and 19 for equipment maintenance and upgrades.

In a statement on Wednesday, the resort said it is committed to creating a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable ice and snow experience for visitors and the aim of the closure is to further enhance the level of its overall quality and service, and to ensure that people enjoy better skiing pleasure.

During the period, other areas of the resort, such as the entertainment snow area and ice rink will remain open, according to the statement.

The resort came under fire during its trial operation in early September after a skier claimed he suffered a "severed finger" due to a collision with another at the venue.

Ti Gong

Skiers at the Shanghai L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort.

A social media post by a woman went viral then, claiming her boyfriend was hit by a novice skier from behind. He was sent to hospital to have his finger reattached, she said, but none of the resort staff accompanied him.

Subsequently, she challenged the resort's management about the requirement for beginners to hire a coach to enter the novice area, leading to many beginners skiing on intermediate slopes as a result. She also challenged potential safety hazards at the venue and the lack of timely assistance after the incident.

Soon after the incident, L*SNOW added practice areas for beginners.

﻿
Top
     