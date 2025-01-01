Snow resort announces temporary closure of skiing areas

The skiing area at the Shanghai L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort in the coastal Lingang area, the world's largest indoor ski facility, will be closed to the public between January 9 and 19 for equipment maintenance and upgrades.

In a statement on Wednesday, the resort said it is committed to creating a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable ice and snow experience for visitors and the aim of the closure is to further enhance the level of its overall quality and service, and to ensure that people enjoy better skiing pleasure.

During the period, other areas of the resort, such as the entertainment snow area and ice rink will remain open, according to the statement.

The resort came under fire during its trial operation in early September after a skier claimed he suffered a "severed finger" due to a collision with another at the venue.