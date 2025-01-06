Silver screen celebrations! Movie feast at Lujiazui mall rings in New Year

The "Shenbao·Shanghai Bank Credit Card Movie Feast" illuminated the final hours of 2024 with a dazzling New Year's Eve celebration at the L+Mall's Palace Cinema in Lujiazui.

Attendees were treated to a carefully curated selection of films, ranging from heartfelt dramas like Big World and suspenseful thrillers like Octopus with Broken Arms, to beloved animated classics such as Detective Conan: Crossroad in the Ancient Capital.

Beyond the silver screen, the Pudong New Area event featured a vibrant array of activities. A personality quiz area on the 10th floor added a fun twist, while a handmade crafts market on the 5th floor allowed participants to engage in New Year-themed DIY (do it yourself) projects.