Silver screen celebrations! Movie feast at Lujiazui mall rings in New Year

  08:00 UTC+8, 2025-01-01       0
The "Shenbao·Shanghai Bank Credit Card Movie Feast" illuminated the final hours of 2024 with a dazzling New Year's Eve celebration at the L+Mall's Palace Cinema in Lujiazui.
Ti Gong

The "Shenbao·Shanghai Bank Credit Card Movie Feast" at the L+Mall's Palace Cinema in Lujiazui, Pudong New Area.

The "Shenbao·Shanghai Bank Credit Card Movie Feast" illuminated the final hours of 2024 with a dazzling New Year's Eve celebration at the L+Mall's Palace Cinema in Lujiazui.

Attendees were treated to a carefully curated selection of films, ranging from heartfelt dramas like Big World and suspenseful thrillers like Octopus with Broken Arms, to beloved animated classics such as Detective Conan: Crossroad in the Ancient Capital.

Beyond the silver screen, the Pudong New Area event featured a vibrant array of activities. A personality quiz area on the 10th floor added a fun twist, while a handmade crafts market on the 5th floor allowed participants to engage in New Year-themed DIY (do it yourself) projects.

Ti Gong

Personality quiz

Ti Gong

DIY projects & Lucky draw

The highlight of the evening was a retro Charleston dance performance, which brought an energetic flair to the festivities. It is a social dance style that originated in the United States, especially in Charleston, South Carolina, in the 1920s.

As midnight approached, the crowd gathered for the much-anticipated countdown, led by a live band performance that elevated the excitement. The New Year was welcomed with cheers, music and a thrilling prize draw that concluded the night on a jubilant note.

The "AI Little Lucky God" interactive game, developed specifically for the event, also captured attention. Using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the game personalized New Year blessings for each guest, adding a meaningful touch to the celebrations.

Organized by the Shanghai Bank Credit Card Center and local cultural and creative company Shenhuoguan, the event exemplified their dedication to integrating lifestyle with financial services, enhancing the overall consumer experience.

Ti Gong

Attendees take part in the festivities.

Ti Gong

A culinary treat

