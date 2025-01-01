Shanghai making international marriages easier with three more districts offering the service

Three more districts in the city – Hongkou, Putuo and Yangpu – are opening their doors to marriage registration for foreigners wishing to be wed to locals with a Shanghai hukou.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai is making it easier for international couples to tie the knot. Starting on Wednesday, three more districts in the city – Hongkou, Putuo and Yangpu – are opening their doors to marriage registration for foreigners marrying locals with a Shanghai hukou (registered residency). Previously, couples had to head to the Shanghai Marriage Registration Center in Xuhui or another five districts or the Pudong New Area if they lived in the aforementioned three districts. Now however, foreigners, residents from Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and overseas Chinese can also enjoy the convenience of registering in their districts.

Hu Min / SHINE

If you want to book your slot then just go to the Suishenban app, and check out the city government's public service platform at https://mzj.sh.gov.cn/marryweb/index.html. And make sure your partner's hukou is in one of the eight eligible districts or the Pudong New Area. Here's what you need to tie the knot in Shanghai: For Shanghai residents: ID card: Have your ID card ready, digital copies are accepted. Residence booklet: Don't forget your residence booklet. Single status affirmation: A signed document confirming you're single and not closely related to your spouse-to-be. For foreign residents: Passport or valid travel documents: Make sure your international travel documents are up to date. Single status documents: Authorized documents confirming you're not currently married. For both: Photographs: You'll need to provide photographs. Make sure to have all these essentials ready to ensure a smooth registration process.

Hu Min / SHINE

Q: Can my Five Star Permanent Residence Card be used as valid ID proof? A: Absolutely, your Five Star Permanent Residence Card is good to go as a stand-in for your passport or other international travel documents. Just remember, you'll still need to provide your valid passport number when using it. So keep that handy. Q: Does being from a Hague Convention country simplify the marriage registration process in China? A: Yes, if you hail from a country in the Hague Convention, there's good news. China is a member of the Hague Convention, making the whole process smoother since November 7. No more running around for consular stamps on your single status documents. Just make sure these documents come from recognized authorities and have a Chinese translation attached for verification. Q: How can I make a reservation? A: You can make a reservation via the Suishenban app "随申办," the city government's public service platform, the official WeChat account of the bureau "民服务," and the Alipay app.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE