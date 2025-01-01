News / Metro

Shanghai First Maternity Hospital welcomes city's first New Year baby

At 0:01am, the Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital delivered the city's first New Year baby. By 8am, 12 babies had been born in the hospital.
Ti Gong

A baby girl was born at 0:01am on January 1, 2025, at the Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital.

The first newborns of 2025 are doing well and celebrating the new year with their parents.

A girl born at 0:01 at Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital may be the city's first New Year baby.

The baby's mother, a guzheng (plucked zither) teacher, said her due date was January 1 and the baby arrived on time.

"It is a great start to 2025, and I hope my baby grows up happy and learns the guzheng," she said.

By 8am, 12 babies had been born at the hospital, which is known as Shanghai's cradle because it delivers the most children in the city.

At 0:20, Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital welcomed its first 2025 baby, a girl born to a couple from Hubei and Jiangxi provinces, at its Xuhui branch. They both studied at a local university.

Ti Gong

The first baby girl delivered at Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital in 2025.

"It is our first child, and we have not decided on a name yet, but I will incorporate 'yi', which means one in Chinese, into her name because she was born on the first day of the new year. We hope she will have a unique life in the future," said the new father, surnamed Feng.

Another couple, who were classmates while studying overseas, gave birth to their first child at Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital at 0:21. The 3,610-gram boy is a perfect gift for the couple, they said.

SHINE

A couple welcomes their newborn baby boy at Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital on January 1, 2025.

Source: SHINE
