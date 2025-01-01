Shanghai First Maternity Hospital welcomes city's first New Year baby

The first newborns of 2025 are doing well and celebrating the new year with their parents.

A girl born at 0:01 at Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital may be the city's first New Year baby.

The baby's mother, a guzheng (plucked zither) teacher, said her due date was January 1 and the baby arrived on time.

"It is a great start to 2025, and I hope my baby grows up happy and learns the guzheng," she said.

By 8am, 12 babies had been born at the hospital, which is known as Shanghai's cradle because it delivers the most children in the city.

At 0:20, Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital welcomed its first 2025 baby, a girl born to a couple from Hubei and Jiangxi provinces, at its Xuhui branch. They both studied at a local university.