Metro Line 20 to offer new commute solution in north Shanghai

﻿ Yang Jian
  19:22 UTC+8, 2025-01-02
Construction began on Tuesday on the Yangpu section of Shanghai Metro Line 20, marking an important step in expanding the city's subway network.
Ti Gong

Planned stations for Shanghai's Metro Line 20

Expats in Shanghai who rely on public transportation can look forward to smoother travel and better links to major city hubs via the subway.

Construction began on Tuesday on the Yangpu section of Shanghai Metro Line 20, marking an important step in expanding the city's subway network.

The new line is designed to improve connectivity across five districts: Putuo, Jing'an, Hongkou, Yangpu and the Pudong New Area.

Line 20, upon completion, will run underground for 28.3 kilometers. It will have 21 stations, with eight offering connections to other metro lines, including Lines 3, 8, 10, 18 and 19.

The line will link key areas such as Zhenru, Daning, Jiangwan, Wujiaochang and the Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone. The project aims to provide better travel options for residents and commuters across the northern part of the city.

The Yangpu section of the line will cover 7.8km, with six stations. Four of these will connect to existing lines, making it easier for passengers to transfer.

The average distance between stations is planned at about 1.5km, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of users.

Officials said the project is a significant step toward improving daily commute and enhancing connections between key business and residential areas.

Ti Gong

Officials launch the construction of the Yangpu section of Shanghai Metro Line 20, marking the start of the district's key construction projects in 2025.

