Shanghai unveils major AI initiatives, strengthens ties with BRICS

Shanghai is pushing ahead with plans to become a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI), with new initiatives launched on Friday.

The efforts aim to improve city services and boost collaboration with BRICS countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The Shanghai Conference on Artificial Intelligence + Promotion was held at the West Bank Grand Theatre in downtown Xuhui District.

It marked the opening of the China-BRICS AI Development and Cooperation Center and the introduction of Shanghai's foundation model development initiatives.

The initiatives include five key platforms designed to make AI more accessible and affordable for businesses and local governments.