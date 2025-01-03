Shanghai unveils major AI initiatives, strengthens ties with BRICS
Shanghai is pushing ahead with plans to become a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI), with new initiatives launched on Friday.
The efforts aim to improve city services and boost collaboration with BRICS countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
The Shanghai Conference on Artificial Intelligence + Promotion was held at the West Bank Grand Theatre in downtown Xuhui District.
It marked the opening of the China-BRICS AI Development and Cooperation Center and the introduction of Shanghai's foundation model development initiatives.
The initiatives include five key platforms designed to make AI more accessible and affordable for businesses and local governments.
The platforms will help lower the cost of applying AI to real-world problems. They focus on areas such as AI-powered computing, training young scientists and providing financial services for AI projects.
Shanghai also launched its first AI application demonstration bases. They will help bring AI into key sectors such as finance, manufacturing, education, healthcare, tourism and urban governance.
For people living in Shanghai, this means that AI will soon improve many aspects of daily life. For example, AI could make banking more personalized, help schools offer customized learning, improve healthcare services and even make traffic management smarter.
Meanwhile, the newly unveiled China-BRICS AI Development and Cooperation Center will focus on three main areas: hosting an AI-themed exhibition, providing AI training for BRICS countries and creating a research platform for AI projects that bring together experts from all BRICS nations.
The goal is to strengthen AI cooperation between China and other BRICS countries, helping to share knowledge and develop AI solutions that can benefit all five nations.