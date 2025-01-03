Middle Ring Road ramp to be closed from January 11

Residents in northeast Shanghai need to pay attention as a major traffic change will affect the city's Middle Ring Road, starting from January 11.

The ramp at Minxing Road in Yangpu District will be closed for a construction project as part of the Jungong Road Expressway expansion.

It means congestion is likely, particularly during rush hours, as authorities carry out a complex "ramp elevation" operation to improve the area's traffic flow.

The construction involves raising the existing ramp connecting Minxing Road to the Middle Ring Road, a key area for traffic coming from Yangpu, Baoshan and other northeastern districts.

The elevated ramp, part of a larger 7.3-kilometer expressway project, will eventually ease pressure on the surrounding roads.

The project is said to be one of Shanghai's most technically challenging operations, with the ramp structure to be lifted as much as 8 meters.