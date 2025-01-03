﻿
Middle Ring Road ramp to be closed from January 11

﻿ Yang Jian
  17:22 UTC+8, 2025-01-03       0
The ramp at Minxing Road on the Middle Ring Road in Shanghai's downtown Yangpu District will be closed for a construction project as part of the Jungong Road Expressway expansion.
Ti Gong

The ramp at Minxing Road on the Middle Ring Road in Yangpu District will be closed from January 11.

Residents in northeast Shanghai need to pay attention as a major traffic change will affect the city's Middle Ring Road, starting from January 11.

The ramp at Minxing Road in Yangpu District will be closed for a construction project as part of the Jungong Road Expressway expansion.

It means congestion is likely, particularly during rush hours, as authorities carry out a complex "ramp elevation" operation to improve the area's traffic flow.

The construction involves raising the existing ramp connecting Minxing Road to the Middle Ring Road, a key area for traffic coming from Yangpu, Baoshan and other northeastern districts.

The elevated ramp, part of a larger 7.3-kilometer expressway project, will eventually ease pressure on the surrounding roads.

The project is said to be one of Shanghai's most technically challenging operations, with the ramp structure to be lifted as much as 8 meters.

Ti Gong

The ramp structure will be lifted 8 meters.

While the ramp is closed, several temporary measures will be implemented to minimize disruption:

- New elevated lanes will be opened for detours.

- Several nearby road network nodes will be adjusted to improve traffic flow, especially during peak hours.

- Special routes, including the newly completed sections of the Jungong Road Expressway, will be temporarily used to manage traffic more efficiently.

Once completed by May 2025, the project will improve transport options for commuters in northeast downtown.

It will also offer a smoother journey for those using the city's expressways, especially during busy morning hours.

Yangpu
﻿
