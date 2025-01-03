﻿
News / Metro

Why top researchers are setting their sights on Shanghai?

﻿ Li Fei
﻿ Yu Wenhao
Li Fei Yu Wenhao
  16:24 UTC+8, 2025-01-03       0
Uncover with us the compelling factors that are making Shanghai a magnet for global innovation and a beacon for talent from around the world.
﻿ Li Fei
﻿ Yu Wenhao
Li Fei Yu Wenhao
  16:24 UTC+8, 2025-01-03       0

Join us on our journey to uncover the reasons why esteemed researchers like Song Pingfan and Wang Lefan are setting their sights on Shanghai for their future work.

Song, a postdoctoral researcher in Trustworthy AI and Biomedical Imaging at Cambridge, is drawn to Shanghai's strategic emphasis on AI as a pivotal industry. He is particularly excited about the plentiful opportunities in China and commends the nation's vigorous initiatives to draw in top talent.

Wang, also a postdoctoral researcher in Electrical Engineering at Cambridge, expresses her wish for her children to experience the rich tapestry of Chinese culture and the dynamic urban environment that Shanghai offers.

Uncover with us the compelling factors that are making Shanghai a magnet for global innovation and a beacon for talent from around the world.

Directed by Li Fei. Shot by Yu Wenhao. Edited by Yu Wenhao. Reported by Li Fei. Subtitles by Li Fei.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     