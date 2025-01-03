Why top researchers are setting their sights on Shanghai?

Join us on our journey to uncover the reasons why esteemed researchers like Song Pingfan and Wang Lefan are setting their sights on Shanghai for their future work.

Song, a postdoctoral researcher in Trustworthy AI and Biomedical Imaging at Cambridge, is drawn to Shanghai's strategic emphasis on AI as a pivotal industry. He is particularly excited about the plentiful opportunities in China and commends the nation's vigorous initiatives to draw in top talent.

Wang, also a postdoctoral researcher in Electrical Engineering at Cambridge, expresses her wish for her children to experience the rich tapestry of Chinese culture and the dynamic urban environment that Shanghai offers.

Uncover with us the compelling factors that are making Shanghai a magnet for global innovation and a beacon for talent from around the world.