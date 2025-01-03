﻿
Man detained over Metro seat reservation rumor

Police launched investigation after a man claimed on social media that he could offer a seat reservation service for 5 yuan per seat during morning rush hour on Metro Line 16.
A man has been put under administrative detention by Shanghai police for spreading a rumor online offering a "paid seat reservation service" on the Metro, police said on Friday.

On December 19, the man, surnamed Zhou, claimed on social media that he could offer a seat reservation service for 5 yuan (68 US cents) per seat during morning rush hour on Metro Line 16, from Dishuihu Station to Longyang Road Station.

He also attached detailed train times and his own commuting information.

On December 31, Zhou told non-local media that one person had successfully "bought" seats from him twice. The post went viral online.

Many expressed disagreement with individuals using public resources for their own personal interest.

Some also said that offering seats for money on buses and subways would give ticket scalpers another chance to seek profits and disrupt social order.

The city's Metro operator said they did not support any "paid seat reservation" behavior.

Police found Zhou had not engaged in any actual "seat-reservation" behavior, and that his post was just a fabricated rumor to gain awareness.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
