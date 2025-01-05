﻿
Li, Weatherspoon named CBA Players of the Week

  23:31 UTC+8, 2025-01-05       0
Shanghai Sharks small forward Li Hongquan and Qingdao Eagles shooting guard Quinndary Weatherspoon have been named the Chinese Basketball Association league's Players of the Week.
Shanghai Sharks small forward Li Hongquan and Qingdao Eagles shooting guard Quinndary Weatherspoon have been named the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league's Players of the Week for games between the 24th and 26th round, the league's governing body announced on Sunday.

Li helped Shanghai win both games over the past week with an average of 25.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 41 minutes of playing time per game. He nailed 6.5 shots from 3-point range with a shooting percentage of 54.2percent. After notching 12 wins in a row, Shanghai has climbed from the bottom to 12th in the 20-team CBA standings with a 13-10 record.

Weatherspoon averaged 34.0 points, 8.0 assists and 1.7 steals as Qingdao won two of three matches this week. The 28-year-old shot 62.7percent on field goals, 90.9percent on free throws, and 50percent on 3-pointers, with an impressive combined shooting percentage of over 200percent.

In Friday's win over the top-four side Shanxi Loongs, Weatherspoon contributed 39 points and eight assists in 45 minutes of action, including 13 points in the fourth quarter.

After 26 rounds, Qingdao currently sits eighth in the table with a win-loss record of 17-9.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
