City taking new measures to boost inbound tourism

Shanghai is to take a number of new measures to boost its inbound tourism market and make the city the top destination for inbound tourists in China.

Statistics showed that the city has continued to see a sizzling inbound tourism market.

In 2024, it received more than 6 million inbound tourists, almost double the 3.65 million in 2023, according to data released by the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The city's border inspection authorities recorded a total of 4.56 million visits of inbound foreigners, twice the number in 2023. Among them, the number of visits by inbound foreign nationals enjoying visa-free policies was 1.67 million, accounting for about 37 percent.

To make Shanghai more attractive as the first stop for inbound tourism in China, the city government recently passed the "Three-Year Action Plan for the High-Quality Development of Shanghai's Tourism Industry (2025-2027)."

Shanghai will further explore its comprehensive advantages and strive to make the tourism industry a major reason for attracting domestic and foreign tourists to visit the city, according to the plan.

It aims to accelerate the improvement of tourism quality, deepen the integration of culture, tourism, commerce, sports, and exhibitions, extend the consumption chain, effectively amplifying the spillover and boosting effect of tourism.

Under the newly implemented 240-hour visa-free transit policy and the continuous expansion of the "visa-free circle" since 2024, the rapid growth of inbound tourism is a highlight of the 2025 Spring Festival tourism market, China's global travel service provider Trip.com said.

Statistics reveal that inbound tourism orders during the Spring Festival had increased by 203 percent year on year, with the main source countries being South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, the US, Australia, Thailand, the UK, Russia and Vietnam.

Catching the momentum, the 2025 Tourism Plus Shanghai, a major expo cluster of the comprehensive tourism industry, will be held at in Shanghai in late March and early April. It is estimated it will attract 450,000 domestic and foreign visitors from over 140 countries and regions to Shanghai with several special exhibitions on food, coffee, water sports, highway tourism, and hotels, and six lifestyle festivals held.

As of one of the important platforms for Shanghai to deepen the integration of culture, tourism, commerce, sports, and exhibitions, it is estimated to bring in billions of yuan in accommodation, catering, transportation, business activities, and tourism consumption.