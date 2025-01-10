High-end cancer treatment facility emerging as top choice for patients

The center is the first in China and the third in the world to use cutting-edge proton and heavy ion beams to eliminate malignant tissue without damaging healthy tissue and cells.

The cancer treatment facility has treated over 7,600 patients since its establishment in 2015, growing 17.5 percent annually. The Yangtze River Delta region accounts for half of its patients, along with 90 from Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, the US, the UK, France, South Korea, Singapore and Romania.

With policy support, the Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center has expanded its network and received more patients from various provinces and nations over the past nine years.

Better medical processes and efficiency allow the facility to decrease treatment length by 30 percent and increase treatment quantity by 5.5 percent, drastically lowering patients' waiting time last year.

The center saw 1,211 patients in 2024, up 11 percent from 2023. It has treated over 1,000 patients for a fourth consecutive year, surpassing similar medical facilities at home and abroad.

It now treats over 50 diseases, including all common malignancies, but focuses on brain, lung, liver, prostate, nasopharynx, pancreatic, and breast cancer. Three-quarters of patients have these main disorders, and survival rates and treatment outcomes are comparable or better than in other nations.

Early-stage lung cancer has an 83 percent five-year survival rate, while terminal stage has 52.4 percent. Pancreatic cancer, known as the king of cancer for its short survival and high mortality, has a two-year survival rate of 64 percent and a regional control rate of 85 percent for medium and terminal-stage patients

Commercial health insurance and huhuibao, a private budget supplementary medical insurance for Shanghai residents, are accepted here.

It has assisted over 760 huhuibao patients to get over 100 million yuan (US$13.64 million) in compensation, reducing their financial problems.

The medical staff speaks English, German, French, Japanese, and Korean. It also meets expatriate patients' nutritional needs.

Officials said the center is developing its second phase, which will have additional high-end medical technology to meet the demand.