Celebrate the Year of the Snake with Gary from Zootopia 2

Embrace the magic of the new year at Shanghai Disney Resort, where a spectacular celebration awaits from January 15 to February 14 featuring Gary, the charming snake from Utopia 2.
Embrace the magic of the Year of the Snake at Shanghai Disney Resort, where a spectacular celebration awaits from January 15 to February 14. Join Gary, the charming snake from Zootopia 2, in a festive extravaganza filled with themed decorations, exclusive shows, and delightful experiences.

Ti Gong

Embrace the magic of the Year of the Snake at Shanghai Disney Resort, where a spectacular celebration awaits.

Enchanting festivities await

The resort will be adorned with snake-themed decorations, Chinese lanterns and splashes of red and gold, symbolizing luck and prosperity. The Gardens of Imagination will feature Gary as the centerpiece, creating perfect photo opportunities, while the Garden of the Twelve Friends will transform into a New Year Wishing Garden, with Gary at the heart of the Year of the Snake mosaic.

Ti Gong

Join Gary, the charming snake from Zootopia 2, in a festive extravaganza.

Magical nighttime celebrations

Don't miss the Spring Festival Celebration "Our Families" at Enchanted Storybook Castle. This nightly spectacle, from January 28 to February 12, will light up the sky with dazzling projections and fireworks, including a special appearance by Gary.

Ti Gong

Cultural traditions are given a Disney twist.

Cultural traditions with a Disney twist

Engage in traditional festivities like the daily Spring Festival Drum Ceremony and Mickey Avenue Shanghai Swing. Witness Goofy as the God of Fortune, and enjoy a gala hosted by Mickey and Friends, decked out in festive outfits. From January 20 to February 16, The Adventure of Rhythm returns to Storyhouse Stage, offering a global musical journey.

Ti Gong

Zootopia lucky year

Join Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and other Zootopia characters in their unique Spring Festival celebrations. Explore lantern-lit streets, discover playful decorations and grab exclusive merchandise from the 2025 Spring Festival Zootopia Collection.

New Duffy and Friends Celebration Hall in Adventure Isle

Starting January 13, guests at Shanghai Disneyland can enjoy the new Duffy and Friends Celebration Hall in Adventure Isle, transformed from Tribal Table. This space combines themed dining, shopping and entertainment, celebrating friendship and fun.

With stunning décor, delicious food and unique merchandise, the hall immerses guests in Duffy and Friends' adventures. The decorations shift from day to night, reflecting their activities and adding an extra layer of magic.

Ti Gong

The new Duffy and Friends Celebration Hall in Adventure Isle.

Delightful flavors and memorable souvenirs

Savor festive dishes across the resort's eateries, from themed brunches to fine dining. Take home New Year blessings with specially designed souvenirs, including the new 2025 Spring Festival collections featuring Mickey, Minnie, Duffy and Friends.

Ti Gong

Savor festive dishes across the resort's eateries.

Ti Gong
Ti Gong

Magical havens

Extend the festivities with a stay at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel or Toy Story Hotel, both transformed into magical havens of celebration. At Disneytown, dive into traditional folk activities at the Spring Festival Market and craft your New Year decorations at the Spring Festival Lucky Workshop.

Join Shanghai Disney Resort for a memorable Spring Festival, where joy, family reunions and the spirit of the New Year come alive in a uniquely Disney way.

Date: January 15-February 14

Venue: Shanghai Disney Resort

Address: 310 Huangzhao Rd, Chuansha New Town

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
