Apple unveils latest New Year film with unique Shanghai aspects

  19:04 UTC+8, 2025-01-12
Apple has released its latest "Shot on iPhone" film for the Chinese New Year, a romantic tale set in the 1990s, with Shanghai flavors and scenes including painting-like alleyways.
  19:04 UTC+8, 2025-01-12       0

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Reported by Zhu Shenshen. Subtitles by Zhu Shenshen.

Titled "I Made a Mixtape for You," the film follows a young man who returns home for the holiday and, amidst family pressure to find love, discovers a 90s mixtape that transports him to a dream world where he explores the meaning of romance.

Shot in 4K 120 fps on the iPhone 16 Pro, the film showcases the device's advanced camera capabilities, including features like Camera Control. Notably, Apple once again chose Shanghai as the backdrop, highlighting the city's unique charm. Also in 2024, Apple opened its Asia's biggest Apple Store in Shanghai.

The project brought together a talented team, including director Michael Gracey ("The Greatest Showman"), choreographer/photographer Ashley Wallen, and director of behind-the-scenes footage Jason Kahgiap.

The duet dancers in the alleyway (in Shanghai) are simply breathtaking, moving with grace amidst the smoke and shadows, like a living painting, said Wallen, expressing his awe at the city's unique beauty.

"I Made a Mixtape for You" follows a tradition of Apple releasing special "Shot on iPhone" films for the Chinese New Year. Previous installments include 2024's "Little Garlic" and 2023's "Through Five Passes."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
