MORE THAN A NEW LOOK, experience Shanghai's past, present & future

Ma Xuefeng

What if you could see, hear, and feel the soul of Shanghai? From January 12 to February 17, Shanghai Daily and BAIXIN BOOK S invite you to begin an artistic journey at "MORE THAN A NEW LOOK," an exhibition that transforms storytelling into a multi-sensory experience. Featuring domestic and international artists from countries including Germany, the United States, Russia, France, India and the United Kingdom, the event showcases an eclectic mix of music, photography, video and installations that reimagine the city's essence. Visitors are also encouraged to explore the bookstore and uncover hidden Shanghai Daily newspaper pages thoughtfully integrated within the book displays – a nod to the deep connection between the bookstore and the newspaper's legacy.

Jiang Xiaowei

Jiang Xiaowei

Jiang Xiaowei

A Blend of Tradition and Innovation At the heart of Shanghai's iconic cultural hub, Fuzhou Road, Shanghai Daily and BAIXIN BOOK S have joined forces to celebrate a legacy of international cultural exchange. "Shanghai is a city with deep international roots, a legacy that dates back more than 150 years," said Liu Qi, editor-in-chief of Shanghai Daily. She highlighted the city's early ties to English-language media, beginning with the North China Herald in 1850, and reflected on the continued importance of bridging cultures through innovative storytelling. "This exhibition is not just about honoring the past but also looking forward to a more connected and dynamic future," Liu noted. BAIXIN BOOK S, with its more-than-110-year history, aligns perfectly with this vision. "Our bookstore has deep ties to Shanghai's publishing history, making this collaboration with Shanghai Daily a natural fit," said Chen Xinqiao, head of BAIXIN BOOK S. "This exhibition reflects a shift from selling books and magazines to reinterpreting and presenting content in a modern, experiential way." Curator Liang Qian, known for her interdisciplinary work, has designed the exhibition to evoke nostalgia while inspiring new perspectives. The exhibition's three themes – cover stories, time expressions and urban sounds – encourage visitors to reflect on Shanghai's collective memory. "Through miniature cityscapes, iconic urban sounds and striking red acrylic installations, we want visitors to embrace both their past and new beginnings," Liang explained. "Art should evoke individual connections, not deliver predetermined answers."

Ma Xuefeng

Jiang Xiaowei

Capturing Shanghai Through Diverse Lenses The exhibition showcases the city's vibrancy through the works of photographers, musicians and visual artists. Photographers like Adam Schokora, Liza Kirina and Yolanda vom Hagen offer unique interpretations of Shanghai's evolution. Schokora, a long-time Shanghai resident from the US, focuses on moments of calm amid the city's hustle. "My goal is to offer viewers a pause in their busy lives, showing them the stillness that exists even in a bustling city like Shanghai," he observed. Russian photographer Kirina documents the disappearing landmarks of old Shanghai. Through her photographs, she aims to preserve the city's architectural memory and inspire people to explore its rich history. Germany's Vom Hagen juxtaposes Shanghai's rapid transformation with its cultural roots. She reflected that some streets she photographed back in 2007 no longer exist. "My photographs are neutral – I want viewers to decide for themselves whether these changes are good or bad, based on their connection to the city and its evolution." Adding an auditory dimension, composer Luo Wei presents Aria di Shanghai, a collection of melodies inspired by the city's streets. "I wanted to translate Shanghai's streets and emotions into songs, creating an auditory journey that connects deeply with listeners," Luo explained. Itee Soni, an Indian artist originally from New Delhi, explores her connection to Shanghai through sketches inspired by the city's daily rituals. From the steam and bustle of a neighborhood baozi joint to the letterboxes outside old homes and the lively chaos of antique markets, these moments have been the focus of her art, she shared. "Through my drawings, I want to capture the joy, rhythm, and pulse of this beautiful city that I now call home."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei

Perspectives and Future Aspirations Andreas Walter, a visitor from Germany, emphasized the importance of such exhibitions. "This exhibition is a portrait of the city – comparing its past, present, and maybe even its future." He added that it's a wonderful opportunity to think about how much the city has changed and what it might become. BAIXIN BOOK S envisions "MORE THAN A NEW LOOK" as the beginning of future collaborations. "We hope to host more long-term, themed events that engage local artists, writers, and cultural organizations," said Chen. Liang added, "This exhibition is about igniting personal reflection and creating space for everyone to experience Shanghai's heartbeat through art." By blending art, history and innovation, "MORE THAN A NEW LOOK" invites visitors to experience Shanghai in a way that connects the city's past, present and future. The exhibition also showcases highlights from the "Shanghai in My Mind" initiative, a project that engages global designers to portray the city's identity as a cultural and creative hub. Meanwhile, curated products from brands like Pinyin Press and The Nectar Foundry, are available for purchase, offering visitors an opportunity to take home a piece of the artistic dialogue.

If you go Date: January 12 to February 17 Venue: BAIXIN BOOK S Address: 620 Fuzhou Rd 福州路620号