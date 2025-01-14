Deliberations on Shanghai's future as annual 'two sessions' begin

Political spotlight in the city turned to the expo center as the annual session of the city's advisory body started.

Political spotlight in the city turned to the Shanghai Expo Center on Tuesday morning as the annual session of the city's advisory body started. Over the next four days, members of the local Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) will delve into pressing city affairs, offering proposals that aim to drive innovation, development and revitalization. This marks the beginning of the city's annual 'two sessions,' where key decisions and discussions that shape Shanghai's future unfold.

Dong Jun / SHINE

At the opening ceremony, Hu Wenrong, chairman of the committee, delivered a comprehensive work report.

His address reflected on the past year's achievements in areas such as Party development, implementing national strategies such as the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region, advancing urban development and boosting rural revitalization, while setting ambitious goals for the year ahead. According to Hu, last year the CPPCC Shanghai Committee made significant strides in supporting the city's strategic priorities. Efforts included overseeing the planning of the Shanghai Industrial Museum, promoting AI (artificial intelligence) industry growth and talent development, and fostering enterprise-led science and technology innovation. In-depth studies on green methanol technology, foreign investment trends, and facility agriculture provided actionable insights that earned high praise from government leaders. The committee also held consultations on key issues such as foreign population trends and urban renewal, offering practical recommendations to drive sustainable growth.

Dong Jun / SHINE