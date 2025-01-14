Deliberations on Shanghai's future as annual 'two sessions' begin
Political spotlight in the city turned to the Shanghai Expo Center on Tuesday morning as the annual session of the city's advisory body started.
Over the next four days, members of the local Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) will delve into pressing city affairs, offering proposals that aim to drive innovation, development and revitalization.
This marks the beginning of the city's annual 'two sessions,' where key decisions and discussions that shape Shanghai's future unfold.
At the opening ceremony, Hu Wenrong, chairman of the committee, delivered a comprehensive work report.
His address reflected on the past year's achievements in areas such as Party development, implementing national strategies such as the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region, advancing urban development and boosting rural revitalization, while setting ambitious goals for the year ahead.
According to Hu, last year the CPPCC Shanghai Committee made significant strides in supporting the city's strategic priorities.
Efforts included overseeing the planning of the Shanghai Industrial Museum, promoting AI (artificial intelligence) industry growth and talent development, and fostering enterprise-led science and technology innovation.
In-depth studies on green methanol technology, foreign investment trends, and facility agriculture provided actionable insights that earned high praise from government leaders.
The committee also held consultations on key issues such as foreign population trends and urban renewal, offering practical recommendations to drive sustainable growth.
Looking ahead to 2025, the CPPCC Shanghai Committee aims to further enhance the city's leadership in China's modernization efforts.
Key priorities include supporting the "Five Centers" development strategy, fostering steady economic growth, accelerating reforms and innovation and contributing to the "15th Five-Year Plan".
Guided by a people-centered approach, the committee will continue addressing pressing urban challenges, improving public services and ensuring high-quality reforms that align with Shanghai's long-term vision for sustainable growth.
As the third plenary session of the 14th CPPCC Shanghai Committee unfolds, the proposals and decisions made over the next four days are set to shape the future of Shanghai, translating visionary blueprints into concrete progress for the city and its people.