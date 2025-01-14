Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall to offer shopping coupons

Shanghai's Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall will issue a new wave of shopping vouchers on Wednesday, offering discounts to locals, expats, and tourists as part of its Chinese New Year promotion program.

Starting 10am on Wednesday, a total of 10,000 300-yuan (US$40.9) shopping coupons worth 200 yuan each will be distributed via the "Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall" mini-program on Alipay.

The vouchers are valid from January 17 to 26 at more than 80 stores on Nanjing Road E. They include Shanghai New World, Shanghai New World Daimaru, Häagen-Dazs, Miniso Global Flagship Store, and well-known brands such as Xing Hua Lou and Yangzhou Restaurant.