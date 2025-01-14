﻿
Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall to offer shopping coupons

Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall will offer a new wave of shopping coupons on Wednesday as part of its Chinese New Year campaign.
Ti Gong

The Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall

Shanghai's Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall will issue a new wave of shopping vouchers on Wednesday, offering discounts to locals, expats, and tourists as part of its Chinese New Year promotion program.

Starting 10am on Wednesday, a total of 10,000 300-yuan (US$40.9) shopping coupons worth 200 yuan each will be distributed via the "Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall" mini-program on Alipay.

The vouchers are valid from January 17 to 26 at more than 80 stores on Nanjing Road E. They include Shanghai New World, Shanghai New World Daimaru, Häagen-Dazs, Miniso Global Flagship Store, and well-known brands such as Xing Hua Lou and Yangzhou Restaurant.

Ti Gong

Customers shop at a store on the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall.

How to Grab the Coupons:

1. Open the Alipay app: Search for the "Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall (南京路步行街)" mini-program.

2. Complete Authorization: Follow the prompts to authorize and enter the coupon section.

3. Secure Your Coupon: The 10,000 available coupons will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Each user can grab one coupon per round, and only one coupon can be used per purchase.

4. Check Your Coupons: After purchase, you can find your coupons in the "Card Package" section of Alipay's home page.

Ti Gong

Customers shop in a store in Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall.

