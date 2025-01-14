Shanghai is buzzing about a Harry Potter theme park

Shanghai is buzzing right now with all the talk about a possible Harry Potter theme park in the city!

This revelation during the ongoing "two sessions" has ignited the imaginations of fans across the country.

Netizens are buzzing with anticipation, declaring, "Hurry up!" and "I'll buy an annual pass immediately!"

If realized, this landmark project would make Shanghai an unmissable destination for Potterheads worldwide.

The announcement is part of Shanghai's larger cultural tourism strategy, which continues to gain momentum with projects like the LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort set to open this summer.

Museums, meanwhile, remain the cornerstone of Shanghai's cultural offerings.



Zhang Qi, deputy director of the Shanghai Culture and Tourism Administration, spoke passionately about their role as bridges connecting China's rich heritage with the world.

For instance, around 70 percent of visitors to the Shanghai Museum come from other provinces, while approximately 5 to 10 percent are from abroad. Recent exhibitions, such as the Egyptian artifact showcase, have attracted large crowds and encouraged more Chinese travelers to visit Egypt.

"We aim to integrate the latest archaeological and cultural discoveries, offering visitors a glimpse into China's long history," Zhang said.

Meanwhile, Zhang emphasized the importance of comprehensive planning and collaborations with international platforms to provide detailed travel guides that influence tourists' decisions.

He also highlighted the role of travel influencers and creators, whose authentic content inspires others to visit the city.

As younger, tech-savvy travelers increasingly rely on self-guided itineraries, Zhang noted a shift in the role of travel agencies, which are now focusing on creating curated products.