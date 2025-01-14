City lawmaker calls for greater push to train tour guides

Shanghai's inbound tourism is facing a contradiction: while the visa-free policies and resumption of flights have boosted the number of international arrivals to Shanghai, there is a severe shortage of tour guides to meet the demand.

Zhou Weihong, a city legislator, is calling for increased efforts to train tour guides.

According to official statistics, Shanghai received 4.61 million visitors between January and September 2024, reflecting a 100 percent increase year over year.

Zhou, who also serves as deputy general manager of Shanghai-based travel firm Spring Tour, said that the number of inbound travelers welcomed through travel agencies was approximately 170,000, up fivefold from the previous year.

Zhou noted that the number of tour guides, particularly those proficient in less mainstream languages, is significantly lower.