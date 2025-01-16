News / Metro

Political advisers recommend strategies to enhance city's tourism appeal

Political advisers at the ongoing Two Sessions proposed measures to attract global tourists and establish the city's reputation as an international consumption hub.
More supply of tour information, better services and improved regional coordination will help to attract more international tourists, some political advisers said.

During the ongoing Two Sessions, political advisers Huang Chunhua, Han Hanjun, and Wang Luoqing advocated a few trategies to attract global visitors and establish the city as an international consumption hub.

About 4.56 million international visitors visited Shanghai in 2024, which has doubled from a year earlier. It was a hug increase but the number remained few compared with New York (11.6 million), Paris (15.5 million), and Singapore (16.5 million).

Inbound tourists spend an average of 3,500 yuan (US$477), so increasing visitor numbers may quadruple the city's tourism revenue and boost its global importance.

Political advisers suggested a three-pronged solution.

First, they called for stronger global promotion by aligning Shanghai's attractions with global travel trends and leveraging platforms like GetYourGuide and Lonely Planet.

Mobilizing expats, international students and multilingual guides as city ambassadors could further amplify Shanghai's appeal abroad.

Huang Chunhua, a political adviser at the Two Sessions

Second, they stressed sectoral integration. Linking campaigns like "Shanghai Summer" to major events like the Shanghai International Film Festival or Shanghai Marathon can enhance the city's immersive experiences.

They also recommended creating unique, fashionable products and services that reflect Shanghai's identity and attract tourists.

Lastly, they suggested strengthening public services to improve tourist satisfaction.

AI-powered multilingual navigation, airfare and entertainment discounts, and a centralized feedback system might make Shanghai more appealing to international tourists.

Source: SHINE
﻿
﻿
