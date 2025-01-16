Political advisers recommend strategies to enhance city's tourism appeal

More supply of tour information, better services and improved regional coordination will help to attract more international tourists, some political advisers said.

During the ongoing Two Sessions, political advisers Huang Chunhua, Han Hanjun, and Wang Luoqing advocated a few trategies to attract global visitors and establish the city as an international consumption hub.

About 4.56 million international visitors visited Shanghai in 2024, which has doubled from a year earlier. It was a hug increase but the number remained few compared with New York (11.6 million), Paris (15.5 million), and Singapore (16.5 million).



Inbound tourists spend an average of 3,500 yuan (US$477), so increasing visitor numbers may quadruple the city's tourism revenue and boost its global importance.

Political advisers suggested a three-pronged solution.

First, they called for stronger global promotion by aligning Shanghai's attractions with global travel trends and leveraging platforms like GetYourGuide and Lonely Planet.

Mobilizing expats, international students and multilingual guides as city ambassadors could further amplify Shanghai's appeal abroad.