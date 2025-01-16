Advisers' proposals focus on elevating the city's anime brand

Call for creation of anime-themed districts with enhanced public and commercial spaces, and support for companies to develop competitive content, with Shanghai a global leader.

Shanghai is being urged to enhance its global cultural influence by leveraging its thriving anime industry and the booming "goods economy," a unique trend tied to anime, manga and game merchandise. Two proposals, presented during the two sessions, focus on elevating the city's anime brand and transforming it into a cultural tourism powerhouse. The first proposal, led by political adviser Wang Xingquan, zeroes in on supercharging Shanghai's anime industry.

Imaginechina

With popular events like ChinaJoy and BilibiliWorld drawing young audiences and boosting cultural tourism, Shanghai has become a hotspot for the ACG (anime, comics and game) subculture. However, the advisers emphasized that more needs to be done to consolidate this success and turn it into a defining cultural and economic asset for the city. They identified key challenges, such as the lack of cohesive branding for anime hubs like People's Square and Caohejing, the need to elevate local anime companies' influence, and the untapped potential for integrating the city's diverse anime-related activities into a unified brand. The proposal calls for creating anime-themed districts with enhanced public and commercial spaces, supporting local companies to develop globally competitive original content, and forming a collaborative ecosystem that positions Shanghai as a global leader in the anime industry.

Ke Jiayun / SHINE