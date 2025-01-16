Animal care and protection proposed for better pet ownership

Political adviser Chen Yongliang has proposed a comprehensive "companion animal protection system" for pet ownership.

The effort seeks to promote animal care and veterinary services and cultivate a society that values its furry companions.

Chen's plan addresses a major issue: while more households adopt pets, the city's animal protection system is outdated.

He delivered three proposals:



First, he advocates strong animal protection laws. These would establish the legal rights of companion animal and pet owners' responsibilities, including required registration, adequate care, and severe penalties for abandonment or mistreatment.

The idea also requires all animal trade transactions to meet health and ethical standards under government control.