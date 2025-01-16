﻿
CPPCC member in call to make Shanghai more welcoming

Pan Jiangxue suggested rethinking the signs at entry points like airports, saying terms like "Visitors" or "Guests" might be better than "Chinese Citizens" and "Foreigners."
Ke Jiayun / SHINE

Pan Jiangxue proposed measures to enhance the city's services, from improving airport signage to streamlining daily conveniences for tourists.

As Shanghai strengthens its reputation as a modern international metropolis, local political advisers are focusing on making the city more inclusive and welcoming for international visitors.

During the two sessions, local CPPCC member Pan Jiangxue proposed measures to enhance the city's services, from improving airport signage to streamlining daily conveniences for tourists.

One of Pan's key suggestions was to rethink the terminology used on signage at entry points like airports.

She pointed out that the current labels, "Chinese Citizens" and "Foreigners," might feel less welcoming to visitors. Instead, she suggested more inclusive terms like "Visitors" or "Guests," which align better with Shanghai's global aspirations.

"We want to create a sense of belonging right from the moment someone steps into Shanghai," Pan said. Updating signage at airports and other entry points to align with global standards is the first step in making visitors feel at home, she said.

The city's transportation authority said it will engage in further discussions and research with relevant departments to make signage more user-friendly and services more precise and efficient.

Imaginechina

Foreigners at Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

Pan also stressed the need to expand bilingual and multilingual signs to non-tourist areas, as more international visitors are exploring local neighborhoods rather than sticking to traditional attractions.

She also highlighted the importance of making Shanghai's advanced digital payment systems more accessible to tourists, many of whom are unfamiliar with platforms such as Alipay or WeChat Pay.

By improving card and cash payment options, Shanghai could enhance convenience and boost shopping and dining experiences for foreign visitors.

In addition to improving tourism services, Pan also presented a proposal to elevate Shanghai's global influence through its social organizations.

She noted the city's potential to become a leading hub for international charitable cooperation and cultural exchanges.

Drawing comparisons with Singapore and Hong Kong, Pan suggested creating policies to support social organizations in participating in international exchanges.

This could include offering financial subsidies, simplifying application processes for international collaborations, and hosting global charity forums in Shanghai.

﻿
