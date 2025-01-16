CPPCC member in call to make Shanghai more welcoming

As Shanghai strengthens its reputation as a modern international metropolis, local political advisers are focusing on making the city more inclusive and welcoming for international visitors.

During the two sessions, local CPPCC member Pan Jiangxue proposed measures to enhance the city's services, from improving airport signage to streamlining daily conveniences for tourists.

One of Pan's key suggestions was to rethink the terminology used on signage at entry points like airports.

She pointed out that the current labels, "Chinese Citizens" and "Foreigners," might feel less welcoming to visitors. Instead, she suggested more inclusive terms like "Visitors" or "Guests," which align better with Shanghai's global aspirations.

"We want to create a sense of belonging right from the moment someone steps into Shanghai," Pan said. Updating signage at airports and other entry points to align with global standards is the first step in making visitors feel at home, she said.

The city's transportation authority said it will engage in further discussions and research with relevant departments to make signage more user-friendly and services more precise and efficient.