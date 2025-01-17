CPPCC Shanghai Committee focusing on key tasks and addressing pressing issues

The Third Plenary Session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee concluded on Friday afternoon, marking the end of a highly productive and insightful gathering.

The meeting, which has been held over the past four days, saw CPPCC members focusing on key tasks and offering proposals aimed at addressing the city's most pressing issues.

In his closing speech, Zhu Zhongming, deputy secretary of the CPC Shanghai Committee, praised CPPCC members for their dedication to advising the government and building consensus.

He highlighted the CPPCC's unique role in mobilizing collective wisdom and its effectiveness as a platform for political consultation.

"Throughout this session, members focused on the city's key tasks, offering practical advice and solutions," Zhu said. "This demonstrates both their sense of responsibility and the CPPCC's strengths as a specialized body for consultation."

He also emphasized the importance of unity in achieving Shanghai's long-term goals, quoting President Xi Jinping's call for collective action in overcoming challenges.