CPPCC Shanghai Committee focusing on key tasks and addressing pressing issues
The Third Plenary Session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee concluded on Friday afternoon, marking the end of a highly productive and insightful gathering.
The meeting, which has been held over the past four days, saw CPPCC members focusing on key tasks and offering proposals aimed at addressing the city's most pressing issues.
In his closing speech, Zhu Zhongming, deputy secretary of the CPC Shanghai Committee, praised CPPCC members for their dedication to advising the government and building consensus.
He highlighted the CPPCC's unique role in mobilizing collective wisdom and its effectiveness as a platform for political consultation.
"Throughout this session, members focused on the city's key tasks, offering practical advice and solutions," Zhu said. "This demonstrates both their sense of responsibility and the CPPCC's strengths as a specialized body for consultation."
He also emphasized the importance of unity in achieving Shanghai's long-term goals, quoting President Xi Jinping's call for collective action in overcoming challenges.
Zhu underscored the need to advance Shanghai's modernization in line with the Communist Party's principles and stressed the CPPCC's role in promoting democratic dialogue and public participation.
He further emphasized the importance of "whole-process people's democracy," urging the expansion of participation channels and the amplification of public voices in decision-making.
In terms of achievements, the session saw a significant number of proposals submitted by CPPCC members.
A total of 1,102 proposals were received by the committee. Of these, 190 were collective proposals from non-Communist parties, people's organizations, various sectors and special committees, accounting for 17.2 percent of the total.
The remaining 912 proposals, or 82.8 percent, were submitted by individual members or jointly signed proposals.
The proposals covered a broad range of topics, reflecting the city's overall development priorities. Among them, 456 proposals (41.4 percent) focused on economic construction, 71 (6.4 percent) on political construction, 98 (8.9 percent) on cultural development, 410 (37.2 percent) on social development and 67 (6.1 percent) on ecological civilization.
In line with the CPPCC Shanghai Committee's rules, a total of 937 proposals were officially filed after a thorough review by the Proposal Committee.