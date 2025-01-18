News / Metro

2025 to be key year for deepening and advancing reforms

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:31 UTC+8, 2025-01-18       0
The Third Session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress, the city's legislature, concluded on Saturday afternoon, marking the successful end of this year's Two Sessions.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:31 UTC+8, 2025-01-18       0
2025 to be key year for deepening and advancing reforms
Ti Gong

The Third Session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress.

The Third Session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress, the city's legislature, concluded on Saturday afternoon, marking the successful end of this year's Two Sessions.

Huang Lixin, chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai People's Congress, presided over the closing ceremony.

She said that 2025 marks the conclusion of the 14th Five-Year Plan and is a key year for deepening reforms comprehensively and advancing them further.

Shanghai should focus on the construction of the "Five Centers," high-level reform and opening-up, expanding domestic demand and ensuring its stability, cultivating and developing new and high-quality productive forces, and advancing the development of cities for the people.

During the session, a total of 1,289 suggestions were submitted by deputies, including 552 that focused on practical issues concerning people's livelihood in areas such as social governance, education, talent development, and health care.

The working group of the secretariat of this session received a total of 69 proposals.

Among these proposals, five relate to comprehensive legal issues; six relate to supervisory and judicial affairs; 23 relate to fiscal and economic matters; six relate to education, science, culture, and health; 13 relate to urban construction and environmental protection; one relates to overseas Chinese, religion, and foreign affairs; four relate to agriculture and rural areas; and 11 relate to social development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Two Sessions
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     