2025 to be key year for deepening and advancing reforms

The Third Session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress, the city's legislature, concluded on Saturday afternoon, marking the successful end of this year's Two Sessions.

Huang Lixin, chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai People's Congress, presided over the closing ceremony.

She said that 2025 marks the conclusion of the 14th Five-Year Plan and is a key year for deepening reforms comprehensively and advancing them further.

Shanghai should focus on the construction of the "Five Centers," high-level reform and opening-up, expanding domestic demand and ensuring its stability, cultivating and developing new and high-quality productive forces, and advancing the development of cities for the people.

During the session, a total of 1,289 suggestions were submitted by deputies, including 552 that focused on practical issues concerning people's livelihood in areas such as social governance, education, talent development, and health care.

The working group of the secretariat of this session received a total of 69 proposals.

Among these proposals, five relate to comprehensive legal issues; six relate to supervisory and judicial affairs; 23 relate to fiscal and economic matters; six relate to education, science, culture, and health; 13 relate to urban construction and environmental protection; one relates to overseas Chinese, religion, and foreign affairs; four relate to agriculture and rural areas; and 11 relate to social development.