Exhibition brings the mysterious world of snakes to life

The "Mystical Realms of Snakes" exhibition at the Shanghai Natural History Museum, with immersive lighting and sound effects, celebrates the Year of the Snake.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors can explore the "Mystical Realms of Snakes" exhibition at the Shanghai Natural History Museum's B2 atrium to celebrate the Year of the Snake. Built to resemble a snake's twisting path, the exhibition uses immersive lighting and sound effects to engage and entertain visitors.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The exhibition features 80 exhibits from the museum's collections, including ancient fossils and snake species from China and Shanghai's recently discovered species. Snakes have been around for more than 100 million years, making them among the most successful evolutionary survivors. A key part of the exhibition is the study into how snakes lost their limbs with Chinese scientists suggesting that snakes evolved from burrowing lizards. Genetic research suggests that changes in the ZRS enhancer gene may have played an important role in this evolutionary shift.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Other highlights include 3D-printed models of venomous snake fangs, which provide a more detailed look at the evolution of venom systems. Visitors can participate in interactive installations for an immersive experience, such as "Infrared Heat Sensory Interaction" and see how snakes detect temperature changes when hunting. A separate section discusses snake-shaped robots and their prospective uses, while the "Bionic Snake Interaction" shows lifelike, moving models that mimic snake movements.



Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE