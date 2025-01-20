News / Metro

Jinjiang Amusement Park set to be reborn after 40 years

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:42 UTC+8, 2025-01-21       0
Loved by several generations of city families, Shanghai Jinjiang Amusement Park in Minhang District is scheduled to close on January 26 for comprehensive renovation and upgrading,
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:42 UTC+8, 2025-01-21       0

Shanghai Jinjiang Amusement Park in Minhang District, loved by generations of residents, is about to embark on a new journey after over 40 years.

The park will close on January 26 for comprehensive renovation and upgrading.

Opened in October 1984, the park was the first large-scale amusement park in the city.

It covers an area of 103,000 square meters and features over 30 large-scale amusement facilities, including the iconic Shanghai Ferris wheel, the first Ferris wheel in China with a height of over 100 meters.

As a cherished memory for local residents and a well-known tourist attraction, the park has long been favored by both residents and tourists.

The park operator said the park is due to reopen in 2027.

Leveraging the Jinjiang International Group's industrial chain advantages in culture and tourism, the park's renovation plan aims to update and rebuild classic amusement facilities like the Ferris wheel while striving to become a model project for urban renewal and a classic urban amusement park for the city.

The goal is to make it a new landmark for Shanghai's cultural and tourism industry, according to the group.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Jinjiang Amusement Park
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     