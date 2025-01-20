Jinjiang Amusement Park set to be reborn after 40 years

Shanghai Jinjiang Amusement Park in Minhang District, loved by generations of residents, is about to embark on a new journey after over 40 years.

The park will close on January 26 for comprehensive renovation and upgrading.

Opened in October 1984, the park was the first large-scale amusement park in the city.

It covers an area of 103,000 square meters and features over 30 large-scale amusement facilities, including the iconic Shanghai Ferris wheel, the first Ferris wheel in China with a height of over 100 meters.

As a cherished memory for local residents and a well-known tourist attraction, the park has long been favored by both residents and tourists.

The park operator said the park is due to reopen in 2027.

Leveraging the Jinjiang International Group's industrial chain advantages in culture and tourism, the park's renovation plan aims to update and rebuild classic amusement facilities like the Ferris wheel while striving to become a model project for urban renewal and a classic urban amusement park for the city.

The goal is to make it a new landmark for Shanghai's cultural and tourism industry, according to the group.