Shanghai-based AI firms blend tradition with technology

Shanghai-based artificial intelligence firms have launched a series of services and products to boost AI's cultural, educational and financial applications. These AI-driven efforts highlight how AI can improve people's daily lives and offer a new way to celebrate the Year of the Snake.

STAR-listed Hehe Information has added a special "AI Scanning" feature to its app CamScanner, which has over 300 million global users and supports both Chinese and English languages.

It encourages users to capture and preserve traditional cultural artifacts by utilizing AI-powered "filters" to overcome obstacles like poor lighting and image distortion.

Hehe believes the new feature would inspire the new generation to respect and comprehend China's rich legacy by making cultural items more accessible and interesting.

Squirrel AI Learning, a Shanghai-based company, unveiled an "AI tutor," or AI-powered test preparation tool, to reduce the exam stress of students.

The AI-powered tool creates tailored study schedules for middle and high schoolers using multimodal adaptive teaching techniques. Through learning gap analysis and exam trend prediction, the platform seeks to improve rote learning and review.

The platform includes real-time progress tracking and AI-driven question banks.

Shanghai-based Huifu launched Dougong 2.0, a smart payment platform. Dougong (斗拱) is a bracketing system used in ancient Chinese architecture.



Huifu and its partners offer a "customized, open and reliable" payment, software, and data management solution.