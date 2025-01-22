News / Metro

Shanghai-based AI firms blend tradition with technology

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:07 UTC+8, 2025-01-23       0
Shanghai is establishing itself as a pioneer in AI innovation by utilizing the technology to better cultural experiences, education, and financial transactions.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:07 UTC+8, 2025-01-23       0

Shanghai-based artificial intelligence firms have launched a series of services and products to boost AI's cultural, educational and financial applications. These AI-driven efforts highlight how AI can improve people's daily lives and offer a new way to celebrate the Year of the Snake.

Shanghai-based AI firms blend tradition with technology
Ti Gong

AI-powered scanning "filters" can improve image quality.

STAR-listed Hehe Information has added a special "AI Scanning" feature to its app CamScanner, which has over 300 million global users and supports both Chinese and English languages.

It encourages users to capture and preserve traditional cultural artifacts by utilizing AI-powered "filters" to overcome obstacles like poor lighting and image distortion.

Hehe believes the new feature would inspire the new generation to respect and comprehend China's rich legacy by making cultural items more accessible and interesting.

Squirrel AI Learning, a Shanghai-based company, unveiled an "AI tutor," or AI-powered test preparation tool, to reduce the exam stress of students.

The tool caters to middle and high school students, utilizing multimodal adaptive teaching models to offer customized study plans.

The AI-powered tool creates tailored study schedules for middle and high schoolers using multimodal adaptive teaching techniques. Through learning gap analysis and exam trend prediction, the platform seeks to improve rote learning and review.

The platform includes real-time progress tracking and AI-driven question banks.

Shanghai-based Huifu launched Dougong 2.0, a smart payment platform. Dougong (斗拱) is a bracketing system used in ancient Chinese architecture.

Huifu and its partners offer a "customized, open and reliable" payment, software, and data management solution.

Shanghai-based AI firms blend tradition with technology
Ti Gong

Dougong (斗拱) is a bracketing system used in ancient Chinese architecture. Huifu and its partners offer a "customized, open and reliable" system that connects payment, software, and data management capabilities, like ancient Chinese wooden components.

The new system employs AI and API-first development methodologies, simplifying payment integration and allowing developers to design more efficient and secure payment solutions.

Based on the upgraded Dougong system, the company is keen on overseas expansion.

With an increasing number of foreign travelers and Chinese enterprises moving abroad, Dougong 2.0, which supports multi-language SDKs and online debugging tools, is well-positioned to simplify cross-border payments.

These endeavors demonstrate AI's transformational capacity to shape the future.

Shanghai is presenting itself as an AI innovation leader by harnessing AI to improve cultural experiences, education, and financial transactions, thereby fostering the creation of a more intelligent and interconnected society.

According to recent reports, the city has identified AI as one of three pioneering industries and intends to develop a world-class AI ecosystem by 2025.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     