Shanghai-based AI firms blend tradition with technology
Shanghai-based artificial intelligence firms have launched a series of services and products to boost AI's cultural, educational and financial applications. These AI-driven efforts highlight how AI can improve people's daily lives and offer a new way to celebrate the Year of the Snake.
STAR-listed Hehe Information has added a special "AI Scanning" feature to its app CamScanner, which has over 300 million global users and supports both Chinese and English languages.
It encourages users to capture and preserve traditional cultural artifacts by utilizing AI-powered "filters" to overcome obstacles like poor lighting and image distortion.
Hehe believes the new feature would inspire the new generation to respect and comprehend China's rich legacy by making cultural items more accessible and interesting.
Squirrel AI Learning, a Shanghai-based company, unveiled an "AI tutor," or AI-powered test preparation tool, to reduce the exam stress of students.
The tool caters to middle and high school students, utilizing multimodal adaptive teaching models to offer customized study plans.
The platform includes real-time progress tracking and AI-driven question banks.
Shanghai-based Huifu launched Dougong 2.0, a smart payment platform. Dougong (斗拱) is a bracketing system used in ancient Chinese architecture.
Huifu and its partners offer a "customized, open and reliable" payment, software, and data management solution.
The new system employs AI and API-first development methodologies, simplifying payment integration and allowing developers to design more efficient and secure payment solutions.
Based on the upgraded Dougong system, the company is keen on overseas expansion.
With an increasing number of foreign travelers and Chinese enterprises moving abroad, Dougong 2.0, which supports multi-language SDKs and online debugging tools, is well-positioned to simplify cross-border payments.
These endeavors demonstrate AI's transformational capacity to shape the future.
Shanghai is presenting itself as an AI innovation leader by harnessing AI to improve cultural experiences, education, and financial transactions, thereby fostering the creation of a more intelligent and interconnected society.
According to recent reports, the city has identified AI as one of three pioneering industries and intends to develop a world-class AI ecosystem by 2025.