Xinhua Hospital is integrating fetal medicine, neonatology and pediatrics into one fetal hospital, offering health-care services for babies from the embryo stage to the age of 2.
Shanghai's Xinhua Hospital is integrating its fetal medicine, neonatology and pediatrics into one fetal hospital, attracting patients from other provinces and expats prepared to travel long distances for treatment.

The nation's first fetal hospital, which includes female medicine, neonatal medicine and pediatrics, offers health management, disease screening, diagnosis, treatment and intervention to achieve sequential health care from embryo to infants aged 2, hospital officials said.

"Currently, the service is available at the hospital's headquarters in Yangpu District, and our new branch in Fengxian District will also offer the service after it starts operation in June. The facility in the new branch will be more spacious and have a better environment, which caters to the requirement of people with commercial insurance and overseas patients," said Dr Sun Kun, president of Xinhua Hospital and a leading expert on intrauterine pediatrics.

Fetal hospital in Shanghai attracts patients from home and abroad
Ti Gong

Dr Sun Kun conducts an ultrasound check on a pregnant woman.

"Previously, obstetrics and pediatrics were separated, so people whose fetus was detected with problems during prenatal checks had to run between departments and experts for diagnosis, suggestion and treatment," Sun said.

"Some babies, who need treatment on delivery, may also lose the best treatment opportunity due to the time difference because of hospital transfer and pediatricians' time in studying the case. Such barriers between departments also restricts the comprehensiveness and precision of diagnosis and treatment," Sun said.

About half of the deaths of children younger than 5 in China are newborns, with congenital diseases and deformities a major reason. This is the main target of the fetal hospital.

"So we blocked the barriers between different majors, allowing all relevant experts and medical staff to work together on the baby from its fetus period, delivery and infancy. The treatment is one-stop and consistent and is given in the best timing," Sun added.

"We have primarily established a system consisting of fetal disease screening, diagnosis, intrauterine intervention, after-birth treatment and follow-up management for children's long-term health," said Dr Sun Luming, executive director of the fetal hospital. "We have also introduced and are even involved in the development of new technologies and medical equipment to benefit patients and boost clinical innovation," she said.

"Many expat patients have come to us for diagnosis and treatment. Our service has become an attraction for international medical tourism. Doctors from hospitals in Saudi Arabia have contacted us for training here."

Fetal hospital in Shanghai attracts patients from home and abroad
Ti Gong

Doctors from Xinhua Hospital conduct intrauterine treatment on a fetus.

Contacts of the fetal hospital (international department)

Address: Floor M, Building 28, 1665 Kongjiang Road, Yangpu District

Time: 8am-5pm Monday to Friday

Tel:13916598343/021-25078147

You can send your medical records to their staff via email: memorial.jl@xinhuamed.com.cn.

Staff with bilingual ability will contact you. Long-distance consultation also can be arranged.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
