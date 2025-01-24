ASM ignites the STEM dreams of children from Guizhou

ASM received the Public Welfare Impact Award from Shanghai Daily for its contributions to bringing STEM education and cultural exchange to a village school in Southwest China.

On December 30, 2024, the winners of Shanghai Daily's 2024 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) case selection were unveiled. ASM received the Public Welfare Impact Award for its contributions to bringing STEM education and cultural exchange to a village school nestled in Southwest China. It was a 2,000-kilometer journey that fired up the imagination and sparked dreams of an exciting future. In the summer of 2024, 13 students and teachers from Mugong Primary School in Guizhou Province traveled from their home in the western mountains to the bustling streets of Shanghai at the invitation of ASM and Shanghai Daily. Their mission? To engage in STEM education and a cultural exchange, taking in new life experiences in one of China's most dynamic cities. As a global leading tech company, ASM has continued to support STEM curricula at schools around the world. With over 16 years of operations in China, ASM previously engaged with the school through volunteer teaching programs, multimedia facilities upgrading, and charity donations.

A warm welcome On their first day in Shanghai, the school's students and teachers arrived at ASM's local office, where they were greeted by nine employee volunteers and 11 children from ASM employees' families. Everyone was treated to an opening ceremony that set the stage for new friendships and exciting discoveries.

The day kicked off with a lively icebreaker game "draw and guess." The children drew local delights like Huaxi beef noodles, a Guizhou specialty, as well as iconic Shanghai landmarks like the Bund, using finger shapes mimicking skyscrapers. "Through these games, we encouraged both groups of children to connect with each other in a playful way," said Chen Xiaoli, Principal of Mugong Primary School. "The children from Guizhou instantly recognized the familiar Huaxi noodles, while the Shanghai kids guessed the Bund in seconds. Laughter filled the room, breaking down barriers and bringing everyone closer together."

The journey begins Mugong Primary School is a village-level school nestled in the remote hills of Yanjiao Town, Liuzhi Special District of Liupanshui City in Guizhou Province. Its connection with ASM began back in the summer of 2021. "One of our core values is 'We Care,'" said Fang Zhijun, ASM's Vice President of Sales and Country Manager in China. "We believe every child deserves the opportunity to explore the world and pursue their dreams. Our hope is that this summer camp will be part of their life experience, a seed in childhood that grows in future."

"About three years ago, we spent four days with these children, teaching, playing, and sharing daily life," recalled Cai Yuejin, a Field Process Manager at ASM who also volunteered in 2021 and 2024. "Lots of people had contributed and we were glad to offer our help too."

This summer, Cai volunteered again – now alongside his own child, who joined as a young volunteer, welcoming the visiting children from Guizhou.

Planting the seeds of STEM dreams Globally, there is an ever-growing demand for STEM talent – professionals in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. Recognizing the importance of introducing these subjects early and working with feedback from the teachers in Guizhou, ASM designed a variety of STEM-themed activities for this year's summer camp. Shi Jian, ASM's Senior Global Product Support Engineer, led an interactive workshop on electricity. Using simple light bulb circuits, he explained the principles of electricity, the fundamental energy that powers our daily lives, and its connection to semiconductor technology. With expert guidance of ASM volunteers, the children eagerly conducted their experiments.

Another highlight was a visit to Shanghai's Natural History Museum, further igniting the children's curiosity. They were captivated by exhibits on species evolution, astronomy, and geography. Some were so inspired that they promptly shared their dreams of becoming zoologists.

The children also visited the Meta-Innovation Hub at Fudan University, where they explored an advanced VR lab and experienced virtual reality firsthand. Encouraged by Fudan's professors, they boldly entered the digital world and embarked on exciting virtual adventures.

"As a semiconductor company established in 1968, we deeply understand the role of science and technology in improving people's lives," Fang explained. "Through our specially designed STEM courses and activities, we hope to deepen these children's understanding of technology and inspire them to pursue their dreams."

Exploring the global cultural landscape in Shanghai For many of the visiting children, this summer camp marked their first trip outside Guizhou. In discovering Shanghai, they had the opportunity to explore a modern international metropolis and a melting pot of global cultures. It provided them with a unique opportunity to experience international cultural exchanges firsthand. At the offices of Shanghai Daily, Alex Bushroe, a bilingual columnist from Florida, the US, led a fun discussion with the children about social media. He shared his insights on the evolution of social media and encouraged the children to express their own views. The group also toured the multimedia newsrooms there, immersing themselves in the vibrant cultural diversity of Shanghai's media landscape.