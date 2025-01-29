Expatriates, local couples welcome 'snake babies' in Shanghai

Couples in Shanghai welcomed "snake babies" on Wednesday, the first day of the Year of the Snake, and "dragon babies" on New Year's Eve, the last day of the Year of the Dragon.

Ti Gong

Despite the Spring Festival break, local maternity hospitals have been kept busy. Couples, both locals and expatriates, welcomed "snake babies" on Wednesday, the first day of the Year of the Snake, and "dragon babies" on Chinese New Year's Eve, the last day of the Year of the Dragon. An Indian woman underwent a cesarean section after a regular pregnancy checkup at American-Sino Women's and Children's Hospital on Tuesday. She delivered a baby girl.

Ti Gong

An American couple joined hospital staff in celebrating the Lunar New Year while waiting for their "snake baby." A Chinese woman at the Shanghai United Family Hospital gave birth to the hospital's first "snake baby" at 4:17am.

Ti Gong

Public hospitals were also busy. A baby boy was born at Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital's east branch at 0:08am on Wednesday. The parents described it as the nicest New Year's gift and gave the baby a nickname, "Niangao," which means New Year's rice cake. The hospital is known as Shanghai's Cradle because it delivers one-fourth to one-fifth of all local babies.

Ti Gong

"There are 51 babies born on Chinese New Year's Eve and 10 'snake babies' born by 8am on Wednesday morning," said Dr Wang Wei, vice president of the hospital, which has arranged for adequate medical staff for the weeklong holiday. At Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital, a woman, who was also born in the Year of the Snake, gave birth to a baby boy at 0:14am. The boy, their second child, was named Yixin, which means "one and new." The couple said that the name represents new hope and happiness for the family.