News / Metro

Expatriates, local couples welcome 'snake babies' in Shanghai

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:17 UTC+8, 2025-01-29       0
Couples in Shanghai welcomed "snake babies" on Wednesday, the first day of the Year of the Snake, and "dragon babies" on New Year's Eve, the last day of the Year of the Dragon.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:17 UTC+8, 2025-01-29       0
Expatriates, local couples welcome 'snake babies' in Shanghai
Ti Gong

An Indian couple welcomes their newborn baby girl on New Year's Eve.

Despite the Spring Festival break, local maternity hospitals have been kept busy.

Couples, both locals and expatriates, welcomed "snake babies" on Wednesday, the first day of the Year of the Snake, and "dragon babies" on Chinese New Year's Eve, the last day of the Year of the Dragon.

An Indian woman underwent a cesarean section after a regular pregnancy checkup at American-Sino Women's and Children's Hospital on Tuesday. She delivered a baby girl.

Expatriates, local couples welcome 'snake babies' in Shanghai
Ti Gong

A US couple wait at the American-Sino Women's and Children's Hospital to deliver their child.

An American couple joined hospital staff in celebrating the Lunar New Year while waiting for their "snake baby."

A Chinese woman at the Shanghai United Family Hospital gave birth to the hospital's first "snake baby" at 4:17am.

Expatriates, local couples welcome 'snake babies' in Shanghai
Ti Gong

A Chinese woman at the Shanghai United Family Hospital gives birth to the hospital's first "snake baby" at 4:17am.

Public hospitals were also busy.

A baby boy was born at Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital's east branch at 0:08am on Wednesday.

The parents described it as the nicest New Year's gift and gave the baby a nickname, "Niangao," which means New Year's rice cake.

The hospital is known as Shanghai's Cradle because it delivers one-fourth to one-fifth of all local babies.

Expatriates, local couples welcome 'snake babies' in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Baby Niangao takes his first picture with his parents and medical staff at Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital.

"There are 51 babies born on Chinese New Year's Eve and 10 'snake babies' born by 8am on Wednesday morning," said Dr Wang Wei, vice president of the hospital, which has arranged for adequate medical staff for the weeklong holiday.

At Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital, a woman, who was also born in the Year of the Snake, gave birth to a baby boy at 0:14am.

The boy, their second child, was named Yixin, which means "one and new." The couple said that the name represents new hope and happiness for the family.

Expatriates, local couples welcome 'snake babies' in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Newborn Yixin with his father and mother.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     