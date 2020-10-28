News / Nation

Hong Kong residents in mainland can return without 14-day quarantine from November

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that Hong Kong residents returning from the Chinese mainland can be exempted from the 14-day quarantine requirement from November.

Lam told the media before attending the weekly Executive Council meeting that a quota will be set at the beginning of the quarantine-free travel arrangement, allowing gradual and orderly resumption of personal exchange between the mainland and Hong Kong.

As for the travel bubble with Singapore, the aim of the Hong Kong government is to start the scheme in November, Lam added.

Lam said that long-term community testing centers will be set up throughout the territory so that the government can mobilize testing services swiftly when there are cluster outbreaks.

These centers can also offer paid testing services for people who need a valid proof of a negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test result when leaving Hong Kong, she said.

Food and health secretary Sophia Chan said that after taking into account the latest public health risk assessment and the economic situation, the government decided to relax social distancing measures.

Starting from Friday, dining services in restaurants will be allowed to extend to 01:59am, and the number of diners at each table will be loosened from four to six.

As for bars and pubs or nightclubs, the upper limit of people per table will be raised to four. Live performances and dancing activities will be allowed to take place.

Source: Xinhua
