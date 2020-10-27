News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 16 new imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  11:33 UTC+8, 2020-10-27       0
A total of 50 new asymptomatic cases, including 24 arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, the commission said in its daily report.
Xinhua
  11:33 UTC+8, 2020-10-27       0
Chinese mainland reports 16 new imported COVID-19 cases
CFP

A woman takes a nucleic acid test for coronarivus in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on October 24, 2020. 

No new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

A total of 50 new asymptomatic cases, including 24 arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

It added that 16 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on the same day.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

Of the new imported cases, three each were reported in Shanghai and Shaanxi, two each in Hebei and Sichuan, and one each in Beijing, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Fujian, Shandong and Guangdong, the commission said in its daily report.

On Monday, 17 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Monday, a total of 3,264 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,009 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 255 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,826. Of them, 264 patients were still being treated, including four in severe condition.

Altogether 80,928 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 9,485 close contacts were still under medical observation after 243 were discharged Monday, according to the commission.

Also on Monday, two asymptomatic cases from outside the mainland were re-categorized as confirmed cases, while 570 asymptomatic cases, including 405 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation, the commission said.

By Monday, 5,303 confirmed cases, including 105 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 46 cases had been reported in Macau SAR, and 550 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 5,050 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR, 46 in Macau SAR and 502 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     