Xinjiang completes COVID-19 testing for 4.75 million

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has completed COVID-19 testing for all 4.75 million people in its southern prefecture of Kashgar following the recent new local cases, local officials said Tuesday.

As of 5 pm Tuesday, Kashgar had five confirmed COVID-19 cases and 178 asymptomatic ones, all in Shufu County.

Apart from the 183 cases, all the remaining population tested negative in Kashgar, said Li Linyu, Party chief of the Kashgar prefectural health commission at a press conference.

Li said investigations have shown the new cases have no relation to the cluster in the regional capital of Urumqi in July and source tracing for the new cases in Shufu is underway.