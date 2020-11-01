News / Nation

China's Jiangsu faces severely aging population

Xinhua
  15:19 UTC+8, 2020-11-01       0
People at or over 60 years old in east China's Jiangsu Province will exceed 27 percent of its total population in 2025, local health authorities said.
Xinhua
  15:19 UTC+8, 2020-11-01       0

People at or over 60 years old in east China's Jiangsu Province will exceed 27 percent of its total population in 2025, local health authorities said.

Jiangsu faces a severely aging population only after Shanghai and Beijing, said Qiu Zesen, deputy director of provincial health commission.

The elderly with local "hukou," or household registration status, in the province reached 18.34 million, accounting for 23.32 percent of the total, at the end of 2019, Qiu said.

Last year, the elderly population in Jiangsu increased by 288,900, with the proportion of the elderly in total population rising by 0.28 percentage points from a year ago, Qiu said.

The population at or over 80 rose to 2.8 million in 2019 from 900,000 in 1999, he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     