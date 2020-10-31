News / Nation

Hong Kong must capitalize on its edge to enhance role of int'l maritime hub: HKSAR official

Xinhua
  14:31 UTC+8, 2020-10-31       0
Hong Kong is always committed to consolidating its role as an international maritime center.
Xinhua
  14:31 UTC+8, 2020-10-31       0

In face of the uncertain global economic outlook and fierce competition from nearby regions, Hong Kong must make the best use of its maritime "software" such as maritime legal services, ship finance and marine insurance to enhance its role as an international maritime center, Hong Kong's justice secretary said on Saturday.

Secretary for Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government Teresa Cheng said in her blog that Hong Kong is one of the busiest and most efficient international container ports in the world, connecting to some 420 destinations around the globe. Last year, it handled 18.3 million containers. Through effective governance, policies and practices, Hong Kong is always committed to consolidating its role as an international maritime center.

With the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) setting up its China Liaison Office in the HKSAR last year, this establishment of the first overseas ICS office outside London reflects Hong Kong's efforts in promoting high-end maritime services. It also reaffirms the unique status and advantages enjoyed by Hong Kong under the "one country, two systems" principle and explains the attractiveness for international bodies to set up offices here, Cheng said.

The maritime industry covers a wide spectrum of services and plays a pivotal role in our trade and economic development, Cheng said. "We also need to grasp the opportunities brought by the Belt and Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area development with a view to enhancing our role as a maritime hub."

The Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO), a renowned and leading non-governmental organization (NGO) in the shipping industry and is specialized in promoting global standard forms, has recently announced its adoption of the BIMCO Law and Arbitration Clause 2020 which includes Hong Kong as one of the four designated arbitration venues, Cheng said.

"This decision not only recognizes Hong Kong's increased popularity as a center for dispute resolution, but also reflects Hong Kong's position as a leader in the area of international maritime arbitration," she said.

The Department of Justice of the HKSAR government will continue to create a favorable environment for the development of maritime arbitration to form a good synergy with shipping and port operations, she added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     