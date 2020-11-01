News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 3 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Saturday, the National Health Commission said Sunday.
A total of 69 new asymptomatic cases, including eight arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

On Saturday, 20 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland. No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission added.

It said that 21 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Saturday.

Of the new imported cases, seven were reported in Gansu, five in Shanghai, three each in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Guangdong, and one each in Fujian, Sichuan and Shaanxi, the commission said.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 3,380 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,080 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 300 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Saturday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,997. Of them, 359 patients were still being treated, including nine in severe condition.

Altogether 81,004 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 14,247 close contacts were still under medical observation after 688 were discharged Saturday, according to the commission.

Also on Saturday, three asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases, while 666 asymptomatic cases, including 446 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation, the commission said.

By Saturday, 5,323 confirmed cases, including 105 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases had been reported in Macau SAR, and 555 cases including seven deaths had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 5,089 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR, 46 in Macau SAR and 515 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Source: Xinhua
